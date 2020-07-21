Tuesday, 21 July 2020
It’s almost 5 pm, do you know where you car is?

by Rico
13
[HQ] If you are in an orange alert zone, anywhere from San Ramon to Paraiso de Cartago, the total vehicular restrictions kicks in at 5 pm and time to get the carrito off the road.

 The situation Monday after 5:00 pm

The restrictions of 5 am to 5 pm, from Monday to Sunday, apply until July 31.

As a reminder, the following chart details the vehicular restrictions countrywide.

Don’t be one of the hundreds daily that continue to drive on the wrong day or between 5 am to 5 pm. The fine is ¢110,000 colones, six points on your driver’s license (means driver ed on renewal) and possible confiscation of plates and or vehicle.

 

