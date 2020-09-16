It’s Autumn and Time to Buy Winter Clothes

For parents of toddlers, autumn is the time to get ready for the upcoming cold season. In northern regions, this is particularly important. Active pastime outdoors is healthy and helps toddlers spend a lot of energy. So, what will you need for winter?

First of all, do not wait for November. Even before Halloween, there can be cold nights and days. That is why September is a great time to get started.

Overall: One- or Two-piece?

The abundance of clothes nowadays is impressive, and parents sometimes get confused about which options will be more convenient for their kids. If you are thinking about which winter overall to opt, first of all, consider your schedule and lifestyle:

One-piece overall is comfortable for outdoor activities, especially if you reside in regions with snowy winters. Also, such an overall will be necessary if you plan to go skiing with your kid.

A two-piece option is more comfortable if your kid is attending kindergarten. Waiting for the other children when they are going out, your baby won’t sweat in a one-piece overall.

Warm Hat or Hood?

Some parents opt for a thin hat + hood combination, while others think that a warm hat is a better option. The decision should depend on the place where you usually spend time outside. If this is a park, then there is nothing wrong with the hood. However, if you have to cross several streets, it is better to avoid that your kid is in the hood. First of all, it prevents your baby from hearing you and the surroundings well. This can be dangerous.

Sizes to Opt

You already know how to select the size. But the matter of buying winter outfits of a larger size may raise. Of course, you may want to save some money for the next season expecting that your kid will wear at least the same sweater and overall for two consecutive winters.

First of all, it is necessary to understand that kids grow differently, and your baby may not grow too fast. Probably, the overall for this winter will fit next year. However, it is generally not recommended to purchase larger outfits because they prevent toddlers from active safe moves. So, despite the wish to get one overall for two winters, it is still better to opt for items of the fitting size. Probably, a hat, scarf, and mittens will fit.

The earlier you begin getting ready for winter, the better it is. First of all, you won’t be checking weather forecasts until your online order won’t arrive. Besides, last-minute purchases usually cost more because the choice is limited. That is why spend autumn effectively and wait for exciting winter outdoor activities with your little one.

