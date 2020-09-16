Problem-Free Email Migration

Electronic mailboxes are a common thing today. You can exchange information, messages, documents, set up meetings, send notifications, and do many other things in a single program.

Email can be used for any purpose, personal or commercial. There is a huge variety of services to choose from. Most of them are free. Of course, it doesn’t mean that they are bad.

However, you should keep in mind that from a business point of view, the security of such email systems suffers since these services cannot provide 100% protection against phishing messages, hacks, and viruses. Another important factor is the limitation on the number of letters that can be stored on a server.

The above issues and limitations make many companies switch to different services and consider other mailing options. If it is the case of yours, then you may probably wonder about how you can protect yourself and your business from any potential problems and issues associated with the email migration. When migrating from any email services to Exchange Online with the Outlooktransfer service, you can count on getting 100% access to old emails that contain important information. No important information or emails will be removed.

Let’s take a look at the types of email migrations and clarify how to properly migrate your free mail to Exchange Online.

Email Migration Types

There are several types of migration; each is convenient in its own way. Regardless of the method you choose, the final result of the migration process is the same. Your mail is in the cloud and is available to you and other users who have been granted permission to access.

Getting Ready to Email Migration

There are a couple of things that you should do in order to run email migration in the most effective way:

Decide on the type of mailbox that will be used; Create users and go through the MS Office Portal in Outlook; Set your time zone and select the language; In the case of shared mailboxes, you need to create a regular user that will be converted to shared mailboxes; Disable two-factor authentication and sign-in verification on all mailboxes that are migrated; Prepare a list of all portable mailboxes with logins and passwords (passwords should not contain commas, periods, colons, semicolons); Make sure that end-users have a license for MS Office (even users who will use shared mailboxes in the future).

After completing all these operations, you can start choosing the type of migration. What’s important here is to select all info assets that are to be moved to a new service and include them in the migration package. Thus, you can be 100% sure that no piece of business-critical information is lost or damaged.