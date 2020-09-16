Luggage scam: Airport police alert hoteliers and tourists

(QCOSTARICA) Authorities of the Ministry of Public Security ask the owners of hotels and related rental sites to take preventive measures against the “luggage” scam, given there have been numerous complaints of victims.

The “luggage scam” works this way:

Tthe owner of a hotel, cabina, or some other establishment (ie an Airbnb) in the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM), is contacted by the scammer who pretends to be a foreign tourist who is in the country.

The scammer continues, indicating to the hotel owner, renter, etc that he/she intends to book at the hotel, but that needs the favor of having his/her luggage collected at the Juan Santamaría airport since he/she is outside the GAM, either in Guanacaste or some other remote place.

The scammer gives the hotel owner, renter, etc, an account number to make a deposit and with that payment confirmation he/she can pick up the suitcase at the airport, and that when he/she (the false tourist) arrives for check-in, he/she will pay that amount.

When the victim makes the payment, then loses contact, no more messages, calls and when they arrive at the airport they realize that it is a scam.

The Airport police advise not to fall victim to such calls, do not engage or make any payment, best is to hang up on the scammers.

