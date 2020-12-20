Sunday, 20 December 2020
NationalGuanacasteNewsTravel

Jetblue resumed flights to Liberia with direct flight from Los Angeles

The airline will have three new routes with flights up to four times a week

by Rico
10

QCOSTARICA – This Saturday, December 19, the Liberia Airport in Guanacaste (LIR)received the new JetBlue flight from Los Angeles International Airport, California (LAX).

The air terminal in Liberia, Guanacaste implemented prevention protocols that include glass separation at airline counters and checkpoints and constant sanitation and temperature measurement. Photo: Coriport

JetBlue is one of the eight airlines that returned to Costa Rica after the border closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

- Advertisement -

Jetblue’s maiden flight from Los Angeles landed in Liberia at 4:59 pm. In the course of the next few weeks, the airline will also resume flights from New York and Boston.

“This JetBlue airline flight from Los Angeles for the first time to Guanacaste lights up a light of hope for the tourism sector and is of enormous importance for this province and surrounding areas grossly affected by the pandemic,” said Gustavo J. Segura, Minister of Tourism.

The Minister stressed the importance of the state of California for Costa Rica, as it concentrates a significant amount of the tourist that the country seeks: with a high educational level, interested in nature, in knowing the culture of the destinations they visit and in unique experiences.

Additionally, since December 18, flights from the John F. Kennedy (JFK) airport in New York were resumed, with four flights weekly.

- Advertisement -

In the case of the direct route from Boston-Costa Rica and vice versa, it will be once a week.

International arrivals by all routes (air, sea or land) in 2019

Guanacaste Tourism

The Guanacaste Airport (Daniel Oduber International Airport) estimates that passenger traffic will double in December compared to November 2020 that recorded 15,802 passengers.

Currently, eight airlines have already resumed operations to and from the Guanacaste Airport, and this strengthens the reactivation of the economy of the province that depends on tourism.

For January 8 and 9, 2021, Coriport, the terminal administrator, plans to open two new routes from Los Angeles and San Francisco, respectively.

“The opening of new routes from Los Angeles and San Francisco is another very important step since these cities are where a large number of American tourists come from, so we are directly connecting Guanacaste with the markets that most appeal to this destination,” added César Jaramillo, general manager of Coriport.

- Advertisement -

The United States is historically the main source of tourists to Costa Rica. During 2019, more than half of the tourists who entered came from the U.S.

In 2019, more foreign exchange was generated from tourism, a total of US$3.97 billion in foreign currency, according to ICT records. In addition, it employed 219,000 people directly and some 400,000 indirectly.

To enter Costa Rica, visitors must continue to meet the covid-19 requirements that, among other things, include medical insurance and a completed Health Pass.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTraffic police seize more than 5,800 licence plates per month
Next articleWind Farm in Guanacaste, Costa Rica
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

United opens two new routes to / from the United States amid pandemic

QCOSTARICA - United Airlines added two new routes between the United...
Read more

Iberia plans to add a fourth weekly flight to Costa Rica in December

QCOSTARICA - The Spanish airline Iberia plans to increase to four...
Read more

MOST READ

Wind Farm in Guanacaste, Costa Rica

National

Costa Rica Persons of the year: Health Minister Daniel Salas who longs for the end of the pandemic to hug his mother

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - It was on March 9 that Dr. Daniel Salas Peraza celebrated his 43rd birthday. A Monday. Three days after Costa Rica registered...
Panama

Covid-19 explosion puts Panama under great stress

Q24N -
TODAY PANAMA – “We are on the road,” says Juan Carlos Mojica on the radio, while his ambulance companion, Yushara Fernández, steps on the...
Trends

Tips What to Do in Costa Rica in Retirement

Carter Maddox -
Costa Rica can be a paradise on earth for all new retirees out there. You just need to know what you want and where...
Business

California Pizza Kitchen Coming to San Jose, Costa Rica Airport

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - California Pizza Kitchen announced its partnership with leading Costa Rica-based specialty retailer Morpho Travel Retail, a subsidiary of Grupo Britt, expanding CPK’s...
Coronavirus

7 facts and 4 unknowns about the coronavirus vaccines

Q Costa Rica -
(POLITIFACT) The distribution of coronavirus vaccines begins a hopeful new phase of the pandemic but will have to wait. This guide presents some key facts...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.