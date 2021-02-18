Thursday 18 February 2021
“La Chilindrina” at 70 in a bikini shocked the social networks

María Antonieta de las Nieves enjoyed a few days off with her family in Acapulco, Mexico

by Rico
87

Q MAGAZINE – Actress María Antonieta de las Nieves, better known as “La Chilindrina” for her iconic participation in El Chavo del 8, surprised all her followers by appearing in a sensual bikini, at age 70.

María Antonieta de las Nieves, 70, better known as “La Chilindrina”

The famous Mexican was seen in a black bikini and enjoying the warm climate of the port of Acapulco, one of the most popular tourist centers in Mexico and where she met with several members of her closest circle closest to her.

The actress appeared happy and confident of her body at age 70, who admitted she had not posed in this way for a long time.

“It had been a long time since I wore a bikini,” said the actress who has given life to “La Chilindrina” for more than 40 years.

She also shared another photograph that highlighted the beauty of her face and she shared some details of her family break, which took place after several months of being isolated in her house as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Enjoying nature with my family. Almost 8 months of not being all together,” described the actress.

The photos have caused a great sensation on social networks.

La Chilindrina is the tritagonist of the TV series, El Chavo del Ocho. She is Don Ramón’s daughter. “Precocious” is the best way to describe Don Ramón’s intelligent and mischievous daughter, who likes to take advantage of her slow-witted friends to play pranks on them and take their toys or snacks.

 

