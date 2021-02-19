Bogotá, Medellín and Cali: the cities with the most violations of measures against covid-19

QCOLOMBIA – Since the mandatory isolation began in Colombia, 1,400,387 finess have been imposed throughout the country for failing to comply with the measures decreed by President Iván Duque, the mayors, and governors to contain the spread of covid-19.

In the first 25 days of the year, the date on which several departments and cities in the country had declared quarantines due to the second wave of covid-19, 58,300 fines had been imposed, however, according to information from the director of Citizen Security of the Police, Carlos Ernesto Rodríguez, the total for January was 95,886 fines.

This is equivalent to 3,093 daily fines, 129 per hour, and 2 per minute in the country.

Among the cities that have put the most fines are Bogotá with 21,647, Medellín with 9,466 and Cali with 5,949.

Other cities are Cúcuta with 4,295 and Pereira with 2,371.

It was also announced that so far in 2021 the authorities have intervened, per day, at least 189 clandestine meetings or places where people gather, a total of 6,118 for January.

A few days ago, the authorities reported that during the entire pandemic the numbers of clandestine meetings or parties amounted to 95,660 events intervened by the Police, of which 52,000 had been in homes and 43,000 in outdoor or public spaces.

At that time, Carlos Ernesto Rodríguez explained that if the rule is violated in a public establishment, the fine is issued to the owner and to all the people who are in the place and that if the person repeats, they could permanently close the place and the owners and organizers will go to court for violating the Penal Code.

For the Police, social indiscipline is one of the factors that most helps to spread the covid-19 virus. General Rodríguez asked people to continue wearing the mask and to comply with biosafety regulations.

According to the latest figures (February 18, 2021) from the Ministry of Health, in Colombia there are 2,212,525 confirmed infections, 2,105,445 recovered, 48,746 active cases, and 58,334 deaths in a population of 51.2 million.

