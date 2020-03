By Thursday many heeded to the scolding by the Minister of Health, that this is not the time to be on the beaches.

As you can see from the above photos I took Thursday morning, around 9 am, only a few people took in the beach. As it should be during this national emergency.

What was I doing there? Duty called, I was tasked to help a tourist get to the San Jose airport for her flight home.

All photos taken with my iPhone.