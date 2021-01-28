QMediaPhotos of Costa Rica

La Sabana

by Rico
8

A view of La Sabana, the part, stadium, what will be the tallest building in Costa Rica and the Poas Volcano in the skyline.

Photo was posted on social media by San Jose mayor, Johnny Araya.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleWhere can Americans currently travel to in Latin America?
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

La Sabana

A view of La Sabana, the part, stadium, what will be...
Read more

Where can Americans currently travel to in Latin America?

The world isn’t as open to US citizens right now as...
Read more

MOST READ

Biden administration braces for new wave of migrants as it rolls out new immigration plans

Economic Policy

Tourism sector advocates attracting digital nomads

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Attracting remote workers or digital nomads is the intention of the National Chamber of Tourism (Canatur), supported by a bill that is...
Travel

KLM suspends flights to Costa Rica due to new health restrictions from the Dutch government

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - KLM, the Dutch airline, decided to suspend all its long-haul international flights starting this Friday, including those to and from Costa Rica. This...
Photos of Costa Rica

La Sabana

Rico -
A view of La Sabana, the part, stadium, what will be the tallest building in Costa Rica and the Poas Volcano in the skyline. Photo...
Coronavirus

First vaccines against covid-19 arrive in Panama, the country with the most infections in Central America

Q24N -
TODAY PANAMA – With a sideways view of the syringe, nurse Violeta Gaona received the first dose of the vaccine against covid-19 in Panama...
National

Strong winds prevent fire control and generate falling trees and short circuits

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Strong winds, generated by the influence of cold push number 12, prevented the firefighters from controlling a fire in vegetation registered in...
HQ

“You come to me” President Alvarado tells Congress

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado has asked Congress to go to him, at Casa Presidencial, if they want to question him for...
Computers

Covid-19 pandemic drives global computer sales

Rico -
Q TECH - Covid-19 resurrected the worldwide sale of desktop and laptop oomputers last year were up by more than 13% worldwide in 2020. The...
Redaqted

Antigen testing puts KLM travelers to the Netherlands on edge

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Dutch airline, KLM, assured Friday afternoon, January 22, that it maintains its flight plan to Costa Rica, but warned that the...
HQ

Alleged Colombian narco wanted by the United States was arrested in Escazú

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Agents from the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) stationed at the Interpol-San José National Central Office detained, this Friday, a 51-year-old Colombian...

Want to stay up to date with the latest?

We would love to hear from you! Please fill in your details and get updates daily in your mailbox. It's that simple!

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.