Where can Americans currently travel to in Latin America?

The world isn’t as open to US citizens right now as it was nine months ago, but nonetheless, travel prospects are looking much better than they were last spring.

Although much of Europe remains off-limits, several countries in Asia have slowly started to welcome back US visitors, and many other countries around the world have cautiously opened their doors.

Latin America is one of the best bets for Americans revisiting their love of travel. With over 20 destinations welcoming US citizens across Latin America — each with their own COVID-19 protocols, of course — there are plenty of opportunities for a trip.

These are the countries in South America, Central America, and the Caribbean currently welcoming US tourists.

To visit Nicaragua, all you need is a negative result from a PCR or serology test. No time frame is designated for when the test must be taken. However, several airlines like American Airlines have been pushing back their flight schedules to the country’s main cities.

Panama opened to all international tourists, including those from the US, on October 12. The country requires incoming passengers to fill out an electronic affidavit before checking into their flight and present evidence of a negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid antigen test taken within 48 hours of departure. You can also choose to take a rapid test upon arrival at your own expense ($50). If the rapid test is positive, however, you must quarantine for seven days at a hotel in Panama at the government’s expense. To start filling out the affidavit, visit the Panama Digital platform.

US citizens can enter Honduras with proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of travel and a filled-out immigration form. Those who have symptoms of COVID-19, have been in contact with a confirmed case within the past 14 days, or have traveled to a country with confirmed cases may be isolated in a medical center or the traveler’s residence for 14 days. Some curfews and movement restrictions are also in place, and the details are available online.

Costa Rica is now allowing residents of all US states to enter. Visitors don’t have to show a negative test result, but they will have to fill out an online health form and purchase travel insurance covering accommodation and medical expenses, in case quarantine becomes necessary.

Belize reopened to tourists from the US on October 1, as long as visitors book a hotel compliant with the country’s Tourism Gold Standard Recognition Program. Hotels in the program have implemented health and safety measures deemed acceptable and necessary to keep everyone safe. Visitors must also download the Belize Health App at least three days before boarding the flight for the purpose of contact tracing (you’ll be asked to check in the app daily) and present a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of departure. You can also choose to be tested upon arrival for $50.

El Salvador reopened its international airport on September 19, 2020. A negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of departure is required, and as long as you fulfill this requirement no quarantine is necessary.

All travelers 10 and older must have a negative from a PCR test taken within 96 hours of arrival. No quarantine will be necessary if you can show a negative test result. Those who have recently traveled to the UK or South Africa may be denied entry due to the new, more transmissible strain of COVID-19 discovered there.

Anguilla Entering Anguilla as a US citizen requires you to be pre-approved by applying online. It requires a negative COVID-19 test taken three to five days prior to arrival, insurance covering COVID-19 medical costs, and the completion of an online passenger information and health screening questionnaire.

Bonaire To visit Bonaire you must transit through Curacao and comply with the entry requirements. Bonaire’s requirements include a COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of arrival, travel medical insurance, and the completion of a health declaration form.

Curaçao Curaçao began welcoming American tourists from all 50 states on January 1. Residents of these three states will be asked to show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours before traveling and fill out an online immigration card and Passenger Locator Card within 48 hours of departure. You’ll have to show a state-issued ID to prove you reside in one of the three approved states. Other states will likely be permitted as time passes, according to their respective public health situations. On November 7, flights to the island resumed on United Airlines from Newark Airport.

Grenada To enter Grenada, you must show a negative COVID-19 test taken within seven days of departure and have a hotel booked for a minimum of at least four days so you can quarantine. On day four of your trip, you can take another PCR test, and if you test negative you’ll be allowed to leave the property and move freely around the island. If you choose not to take a PCR test, you’ll have to remain at the hotel for the duration of your visit. You’re also required to fill out several travel forms, including acceptance of the Waiver Of Liability Agreement. You’re also asked to download a contact tracing app, though the app isn’t available to iPhone users yet (they are exempt from this requirement).

Antigua and Barbuda All US travelers arriving to Antigua and Barbuda must complete a Health Declaration Form upon arrival, a traveler accommodation form, and complete a certificate of a negative COVID-19 test taken within seven days of arrival. Passengers should also expect to pay for an additional COVID-19 test upon arrival if authorities determine it’s necessary. No quarantine is needed unless you’re arriving by sea, in which case a 14-day self-isolation period is required until a negative test can be produced.

Aruba Aruba is allowing all US visitors to enter provided they show proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival. All incoming visitors must complete an Embarkation/Disembarkation card and purchase mandatory Aruba Visitors Insurance covering up to $75,000 in expenses should they test positive during their stay. The updated list of high-risk states can be found online.

The Bahamas US citizens can enter the Bahamas as long as they’ve submitted a Travel Health Visa Application online. The application requires a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken no more than five days before arrival. Applications take approximately 72 hours to process, and you must submit the final confirmation document upon arrival in the Bahamas. If you’re planning to stay longer than five days, you must take a rapid antigen test on the fifth day.

Barbados Since the US is considered a high-risk country by the government of Barbados, US citizens must present proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of arrival and fill out an immigration and customs form online 24 hours before travel. Incoming passengers will also undergo health screenings at the airport. All travelers will be asked to self-isolate at their pre-approved hotel, resort, or villa, and then get retested four to five days after the first negative test. If that test is negative they will be allowed to move freely about the island.

Bermuda To enter Bermuda, US travelers are required to have proof of a negative test taken no more than five days before departure and complete the Bermuda travel authorization form online that comes with a $75 fee. Additional tests will be required on days four, eight, and 14 of your trip. Upon arrival, visitors will undergo mandatory temperature checks, another test at the airport, and must quarantine until results are ready. All visitors will also be required to wear a “Traveller Wristband” for the first 14 days of their stay.

Dominica The US is on Dominica’s “red list” of high-risk countries, but that doesn’t mean US citizens can’t visit. US travelers are required to fill out an online health questionnaire and show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken 24 to 72 hours before arrival, and complete an online customs and immigration form. Upon landing, travelers will be given a rapid test at the airport and must quarantine (even if negative) at a government-sanctioned quarantine facility for five days. After five days, another test will be given.

Dominican Republic No COVID-19 test is required to enter the Dominican Republic, but since September 15, rapid tests have been randomly administered to travelers upon arrival. Those exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms will be targeted for testing. Through at least March 31, the Dominican Republic will provide free emergency travel assistance to tourists staying at hotels, covering the expense of testing, lodging, and flight change penalties in the event of an infection during the trip. A curfew is currently in place Mondays through Fridays from 5:00 PM to 5:00 AM and Saturdays and Sundays from 12:00 PM to 5:00 AM. More details can be found online.

St. Barts St. Barts is open to US visitors but requires travelers older than 11 to show a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of arrival, or a negative antigen test taken within two days of arrival. If you’re staying longer than a week, you must take a second test on the eighth night of your trip at your own expense (around $155). If you choose not to take a test, or you test positive, you’ll be expected to quarantine on the island for 14 days.

St. Kitts and Nevis St. Kitts and Nevis reopened to tourism at the end of October. US travelers must fill out a Travel Authorization Form before arrival, and upload a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure. You must also stay in an approved hotel for the first seven days of your trip, and take an additional test on day seven if you plan to stay longer. A third test is required for stays of 14 days or longer.

Jamaica Visitors to Jamaica must present negative results of a COVID-19 test taken within 10 days of their arrival on the island. All passengers must also complete a Travel Authorization screening form to be submitted for approval between two and five days before departure. Travelers must also take a test upon arrival and quarantine at their accommodation while awaiting the results. Some properties operate within the “resilient corridor” — with hospitality workers specially trained in COVID-19 protocols, and those guests will be free to move about the corridor upon receiving a negative test. All others must quarantine for the full 14 days regardless of their test result. Additionally, as part of the Jamaica Cares program, travelers are required to pay a $40 health insurance fee to cover emergency medical treatment while on the island.

Puerto Rico Visitors to Puerto Rico should present the results of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of arrival. If you’re still awaiting results, you should quarantine for 14 days. Those arriving without a test will be required to quarantine for 14 days. An online travel declaration form is also required before entry.

St. Lucia Like most other Caribbean islands, visitors to St. Lucia are required to show proof of a negative PCR test taken within seven days and complete a travel registration form. They must also have confirmed reservations at a COVID-certified accommodation, a list of which is available online. Health screenings will be carried out at the airport. Those without symptoms must take a taxi to their lodging and are required to remain on the hotel or resort grounds during their stay with the exception of water-based activities arranged by the hotel.

St. Martin Travelers over the age 10 arriving in St. Martin are required to fill out a health declaration form and have proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within five days of travel. You’re also asked to bring a thermometer, mask, hand sanitizer, and have travel insurance that covers COVID-19. US travelers specifically are asked to monitor their body temperature and any flu-like symptoms for the first 14 days of their trip. It’s also now mandatory to have health insurance that covers COVID-19.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines US citizens must fill out a pre-arrival travel form, as well as show a negative test taken within 72 hours of arrival. You will be re-tested upon arrival. You must also have proof of paid accommodation in an approved facility. Since the US is considered a “high risk” country, you’ll also have to take an additional test upon arrival, a second on-island test four to five days after arrival, and then continue to remain in quarantine for an additional 10 days. This could mean a quarantine period of approximately 16 days. All travelers are asked to track their temperature for two weeks and report any concerning signs.