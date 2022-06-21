Tuesday 21 June 2022
Largest business roundtable in the region returns to face-to-face in Costa Rica

One of the greatest benefits for the participants is having the opportunity to meet face to face and experience our purpose of showing a Costa Rica that is capable of transcending borders to meet the demands of the international market.

BusinessRedaqted
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – After two years without the possibility of closing a deal in person, the 24th edition of the most important business conference in the region, the BTM 2022, returns.

Under a hybrid format (face-to-face and virtual), the Buyers Trade Mission will seek, starting on September 27, that the attending companies explore business opportunities through 1-on-1 business meetings between exporting firms and international buyers.

The meetings are previously agreed upon based on the client’s interest in acquiring Costa Rican products. In addition, there will be a virtual showcase called “Buy from Costa Rica” and another face-to-face one located in the Convention Center; both with the sole objective of demonstrating the Costa Rican exportable offer to potential buyers, according to the sector of interest.

According to Pedro Beirute, General Manager of PROCOMER, the BTM’s main objective is to promote exports and linkages in the agricultural, food and specialized industry sectors of micro, small, medium and large companies in Costa Rica. In addition, unlike other editions, this year the services sector will be included in the business conferences.

“We want international buyers to return to Costa Rica and experience, hand in hand with our exporters, how the Costa Rican export sector is moving towards the future through business with purpose, with innovation, sustainability and inclusion being the fundamental aspects to boost supply differentiated exportable, generating opportunities and social, economic and sustainable impact for all”, mentioned Beirute.

As part of the services offered by PROCOMER, 1:1 support will be provided to the export sector in its preparation for the business conference, advice on commercial and logistics information, market access reports, tariffs, non-tariff barriers, and trends, among others, such as the guarantee of meetings tailored to the client through an orderly and effective system.

