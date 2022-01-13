Thursday 13 January 2022
type here...
Search

Latest Stats on Covid-19 vaccination in Costa Rica

HealthRico's Covid-19 DigestVaccine
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Latest Stats on Covid-19 vaccination in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica is well over herd immunity....
Read more

Sanitary operations intensified throughout the country

QCOSTARICA - In an effort to reduce COVID-19 infections,...
Read more

Costa Rica sets new record of daily infections: 4,170 in 24 hrs

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica surpassed its record of daily...
Read more

Voting with a sanitary order? It is legal but not recommended for infections

QCOSTARICA - The general elections are around the corner,...
Read more

Bar owners demand technical explanations for 10 pm closings and warn of layoffs

QCOSTARICA - Bars are the hardest hit every time...
Read more

Costa Rica hydro plant gets new lease on life from crypto mining

A small river in the middle of coffee plantations,...
Read more

The best mask is the one that is used well, says epidemiologist

RICO's COVID DIGEST - Given the exponential increase in...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica is well over herd immunity. Following are stars on the covid-19 vaccination program in Costa Rica, as published by the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) and Casa Presidencial.

Total vaccines applied in Costa Rica as at January 10, 2022: 8,016,478
3,965,650 people (76.81% of the populatin) have at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccine in Costa Rica as at January 10, 2022
3,590,471 people (69.54% of the population) have two doses of the covid-19 vaccine in Costa Rica as at January 10, 2022
460,357 people (8.92% of the population) have the third dose of the covid-19 vaccine in Costa Rica as at January 10, 2022

Click here for the official COSTA RICA Vaccination statistics .

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleSanitary operations intensified throughout the country
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Rica sets new record of daily infections: 4,170 in 24 hrs

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica surpassed its record of daily infections: this...
Read more

Voting with a sanitary order? It is legal but not recommended for infections

QCOSTARICA - The general elections are around the corner, on Sunday,...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Health

Latest Stats on Covid-19 vaccination in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica is well over herd immunity....
Health

Costa Rica sets new record of daily infections: 4,170 in 24 hrs

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica surpassed its record of daily...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.