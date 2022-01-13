Latest Stats on Covid-19 vaccination in Costa Rica HealthRico's Covid-19 DigestVaccine By Rico 2 hours ago Paying the bills Latest Latest Stats on Covid-19 vaccination in Costa Rica 2 hours ago QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica is well over herd immunity.... Read more Sanitary operations intensified throughout the country 3 hours ago QCOSTARICA - In an effort to reduce COVID-19 infections,... Read more Costa Rica sets new record of daily infections: 4,170 in 24 hrs 3 hours ago QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica surpassed its record of daily... Read more Voting with a sanitary order? It is legal but not recommended for infections 5 hours ago QCOSTARICA - The general elections are around the corner,... Read more Bar owners demand technical explanations for 10 pm closings and warn of layoffs 6 hours ago QCOSTARICA - Bars are the hardest hit every time... Read more Costa Rica hydro plant gets new lease on life from crypto mining 7 hours ago A small river in the middle of coffee plantations,... Read more The best mask is the one that is used well, says epidemiologist 1 day ago RICO's COVID DIGEST - Given the exponential increase in... Read more Paying the bills Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Share QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica is well over herd immunity. Following are stars on the covid-19 vaccination program in Costa Rica, as published by the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) and Casa Presidencial. Total vaccines applied in Costa Rica as at January 10, 2022: 8,016,478 3,965,650 people (76.81% of the populatin) have at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccine in Costa Rica as at January 10, 2022 3,590,471 people (69.54% of the population) have two doses of the covid-19 vaccine in Costa Rica as at January 10, 2022 460,357 people (8.92% of the population) have the third dose of the covid-19 vaccine in Costa Rica as at January 10, 2022 Click here for the official COSTA RICA Vaccination statistics . Share this:SharePrintTwitterTelegramSkypeTumblrRedditPocketLinkedInPinterestWhatsAppFacebook Related - Advertisement - Tagsboostercoronaviruscosta ricaCOVID-19first dose of the covid-19 vaccineherd immunityOmicronsecond dosethird dosevaccinationvaccine Paying the bills Previous articleSanitary operations intensified throughout the country Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy. Related Articles Costa Rica sets new record of daily infections: 4,170 in 24 hrs QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica surpassed its record of daily infections: this... Read more Voting with a sanitary order? It is legal but not recommended for infections QCOSTARICA - The general elections are around the corner, on Sunday,... Read more Subscribe to our storiesTo be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. SUSBCRIBE