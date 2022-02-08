Lebanese Tiktoker chef prepares her version of the Gallo Pinto

Q MAGAZINE – Abir Saghir is a famous Lebanese TikTok, blogger, and chef with more than 9 million followers, dedicated to preparing local recipes but, above all, from different countries of the world, caused a furor among Costa Ricans.

The tik toker prepared her own version of Costa Rica’s famous dish. She also clarified that the Gallo Pinto is also prepared and eaten in Nicaragua.

But this time Abir Saghir made his own version of the dish that is eaten on national soil.

What is her version?

In her video on her account, she first cooks a sauce that she baptizes “Salsa Lizano.” She then parboils onion, garlic, and sweet chili with beans, and seconds later adds rice and spices. Later she marinates everything with the sauce.

The final dish is accompanied by ripe plantain and egg. She appears with a Costa Rican flag and places it on top of her preparation.

She does all of this with a Costa Rican song in the background: the Mauricio Penagos Villegas version of “Linda Costa Rica”.

The video has more than 400,000 “likes” and more than 17,000 comments. See it below ot watch it here.

