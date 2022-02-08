Tuesday 8 February 2022
El Salvador has scheduled for this year the construction of 30 CUBOs

This recovery of spaces seeks to promote peace and learning.

Central AmericaEl Salvador
By Q24N
Centros Urbanos de Bienestar y Oportunidades (CUBO) - Urban Welfare and Opportunity Centers designed for young people who live in the most vulnerable areas of the country
El Salvador has scheduled for this year the construction of 30 CUBOs

Q24N – This year alone, the government of President Nayib Bukele plans to deliver 30 Centros Urbanos de Bienestar y Oportunidades (CUBO) – Urban Welfare and Opportunity Centers – to Salvadorans, spaces designed so that young people who live in the most vulnerable areas of the country, and at risk from gangs, occupy their time in productive activities and healthy recreation.

Centros Urbanos de Bienestar y Oportunidades (CUBO) – Urban Welfare and Opportunity Centers designed for young people who live in the most vulnerable areas of the country

With the CUBOs, the Government has decided to bring modern infrastructure to the communities. Each center implements different activities for all ages. They have a library, internet signal, workshops, video games, among other tools that help young people develop their skills.

The construction of another six skateparks similar to the one that was built in the CUBO of the Zacamil neighborhood, in Mejicanos, is also planned.

This Friday the first stone of the ninth CUBO was laid so far in the current presidential administration, in the San José II neighborhood of Soyapango. This project alone will benefit more than 15,000 people directly.

In addition, this year the first stone was already laid in other areas where more CUBOs will be built, such as Valle Verde, in Apopa; San Luis Talpa, La Paz; The Tamarind, The Union; and the Santa Lucía cast, from Mejicanos.

With this recovery of spaces, we seek to promote peace and learning; as well as the generation of opportunities for youth and children, who for years lived in abandonment and stigmatization.

With the articulated work that exists between the institutions of the Government of President Nayib Bukele and the mayor’s offices, plus the cooperation of international organizations such as the European Union and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), it will be possible to continue generating more projects to integrate the communities of the country.

The construction of the CUBOs is part of phase 2 of the Territorial Control Plan called Opportunities. A comprehensive security strategy led by President Bukele from the beginning of his administration and with which he has obtained historic results in reducing crime.

Revista Summa

Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

