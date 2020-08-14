Friday, 14 August 2020
DONATE
BusinessCommerceRedaqted

Merchants estimate a drop close to 60% in sales for Mother’s Day

Sales this year are expected to be about ¢16 billion colones, compare to the ¢38 billion in 2019

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
7
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) Tomorrow, August 15, is Mother’s Day. A day when mothers all across the country are showered with that special attention, gifts, dining out, family gatherings and more. But not this year. Not with the coronavirus pandemic.

From a retailer’s point of view, Mother’s Day is the third most important commercial date of the year. This year the Costa Rican Chamber of Commerce (CCCR) estimates sales to drop 60% or more; forecasting sales of ¢16 billion colones, compared to the ¢38 billion in sales last year.

Alonso Elizondo, executive director of the CCCR, pointed out that the phenomenon is occurring that consumers spend little time in a business, to look around. This means customers arrive determined, purchase the items, and leave immediately. Almost no compulsive buying.

- paying the bills -

This behavior is more visible in shopping centers. Consumers don’t walk the malls, window shopping, consuming more than their intended purchases.

Due to the pandemic and the vehicular restrictions in the greater metropolitan area (GAM), where the majority of the malls, box stores and major retailers are concentrated, the influx of consumers is at an all time low.

The CECO Group, an association that groups Lincoln Plaza, Multiplaza Curridabat, Multiplaza Escazú, Multicentro Desamparados, Paseo de las Flores, Paseo Metrópoli, City Mall Alajuela, Mall San Pedro, Oxigeno and Terramall, calculates that the flow of customers is 60% lower compared to last year.

Contributing is the confusion of what is open and what is not, driving to and from orange and yellow alert areas and additional restrictions placed for Saturday (15) and Sunday (16) of the “closed” phase in the orange alert areas.

- paying the bills -

Added is the moving the legal holiday, August 15, forward to the following Monday, in this case the 17th.

 

Previous articleLegislator Ivonne Acuña in isolation for being a close contact of a COVID-19 case
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Have you already bought your Mother’s Day gift? Buy it this week!

Greater Metropolitan Area Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) Mother's Day is fast coming up, the "mother" of all...
Read more

Today, July 25, is Guanacaste Day!

Pura Vida Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Today, July 25, we celebrate Guanacaste Day. It is a...
Read more

MOST READ

Coronavirus

8 simple strategies to fuel your body during a pandemic

Q Costa Rica -
People eat for many reasons – pleasure, emotional release, boredom or to connect with others. And then there is eating during a pandemic. Whether...
Read more
HQ

Water accidents left six dead in 24 hours

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) The Judicial Police (OIJ) confirmed that in two days six people drowned in the Pacific Ocean. The first in Quepos, and the remaining...
Health

Tolls operators must enable card payment, orders Health

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) Toll operators on Ruta 27 and on other roads such as General Cañas, Florencio del Castillo and Route 32 must enable electronic payment...
Health

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 549 new cases; Dota reports infection after 159 days

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) This Wednesday, August 12, the Ministry of Health reported 549 new cases, of which 57 are due to epidemiological nexus and 492 are...
Lighter Side

Legislators pressing for a reduction in the 2021 Marchamo

Q Costa Rica -
Legislators are pressing for a reduction in the 2021 Marchamo (circulation permit) due to the vehicular restrictions in place since the start of the...
Latin America

Era Of US Domination Of Latin America Is Coming To An End – OpEd

Q Costa Rica -
(Eurasiareview) Despite its failings at home, the United States intervenes in countries across multiple continents seeking to control their governments and resources. This week, we...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.