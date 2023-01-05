Friday 6 January 2023
type here...
Search

Legislators and press are the main obstacles for Rodrigo Chaves

The president has described the press as a scoundrel and the legislators as irresponsible

More NewsNational
Avatar photo
By Q Costa Rica
Paying the bills

Latest

Legislators and press are the main obstacles for Rodrigo Chaves

QCOSTARICA - Since he took office on May 8,...
Read more

Banco Nacional launched insurance against fraud?

RICO's Q (OPINION) The Banco Nacional (BN) has launched...
Read more

Government denies links to troll networks

QCOSTARICA - The government of Rodrigo Chaves is distancing...
Read more

Promos and international fairs would promote the definitive recovery of 2023 tourism

QCOSTARICA - The behavior of tourism this year has...
Read more

Traffic fines see the highest increase in ten years

QCOSTARICA - With the new year, drivers will pay...
Read more

Do you know when it’s time to take your vehicle for the RTV?

QCOSTARICA - For two decades we got to know...
Read more

To Remember …

TODAY COSTA RICA -  This is how pulperias (corner...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢592.85 Buy

¢598.40 Sell

05 January 2023 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Since he took office on May 8, 2022, President Rodrigo Chaves has had to deal with the complications generated by legislators and the press in general, according to the most recent survey by Opol Consultores.

The president of Costa Rica (2022- ), Rodrigo Alberto de Jesús Chaves Robles

The result indicated that, for the majority of Costa Ricans, the Legislative Assembly (30.6%) and the media (25.6%), are the main obstacles in the president’s work.

Also, 12.1% of the responders indicated Chaves himself is an obstacle, 11.2% the opposition parties, 4.7% others and 3.1% the unions.

- Advertisement -

The survey taken at the end of last year, also indicates that 83.4% of Ticos support the administration of President Chaves, while only 10% of Costa Ricans do not support his work.

Since he took office, the president has been a severe critic of some media and has also described lawmakers as “irresponsible” and “shameless.”

This, due to the cut of ¢86 billion in the debt interest payment item for 2023, which increased public spending by making various transfers; Likewise, the president questioned legislators for imposing their will on a project that extended the concessions of the Golfito Free Deposit without any type of competition.

“I have to make a very hard reflection. Some legislators have behaved irresponsibly towards the country, I am referring to their actions to impede the government’s efforts to maintain fiscal stability in this country, violating very basic budgetary principles (…) Of the ¢86 billion that they cut, they reallocated about ¢34 billion in expenses such as transfers to development associations. That would be like the father of a family who decides to stop paying the mortgage on the house and the car, to go to the beach, regardless of the fact that when one stops paying, they take away the house,” said Chaves.

The President’s annoyance became somewhat personal, since he named publicly the legislators who,  in his opinion, have acted badly.

They are Felipe García and Alejandro Pacheco from the Partido Unidad Social Cristiana (PUSC), Gilbert Jiménez, Sonia Rojas, José Joaquín Hernández and Paulina Ramírez from the Partido Liberacion Nacional (PLN), José Pablo Sibaja from Nueva República and Jonathan Acuña from the Frente Amplio (FA).

- Advertisement -

To the list must also be added Kattia Rivera, head of the PLN, and PLN legislator from Puntarenas, Francisco Nicolás.

The differences between the President and the legislators affected political relations for several weeks, but at the end of the day they managed to reach an agreement to approve relevant projects such as Eurobonds.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleBanco Nacional launched insurance against fraud?
Avatar photo
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

To Remember …

TODAY COSTA RICA -  This is how pulperias (corner convenience stores)...
Read more

Costa Rica closed 2022 with 68 more homicides than in 2021

QCOSTARICA - 2022 closed with 68 homicides more than in 2021....
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Fines for not paying the Marchamo apply as of this Sunday

QCOSTARICA - For all intents and purposes, today, December...
Trends

8 Ways to Improve Your Grades in College

College is not always the walk in the park...
Paying the bills