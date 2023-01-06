Visitors from China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macao must have a negative Covid-19 test

QCOSTARICA – The Ministry of Health has announced that, as of January 9, people arriving in Costa Rica from China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macao must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test carried out not more than 72 hours before entering the country.

As an additional requirement, those who are 12 years of age and over must have the document that allows them to verify that they have the complete vaccination schedule against Covid-19.

Both measures apply to those who have been in these China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macao in the 14 days prior to their flight and who enter the country by land, sea, or air. The documents presented, without exception, must be in Spanish or English.

For Costa Ricans and legal residents of Costa Rica who have been traveling in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macao, Health suggests that they isolate themselves preventively for seven days after arrival.

“Health recommends that you maintain preventive isolation for at least seven days once you enter the country. In case of respiratory symptoms, go to a health service and indicate your travel history. The use of a mask is also recommended,” said the Health notice with respect to nationals and legal residents.

The world is vigilant. Costa Rica joins other countries, including the United States and much of Europe (France, Germany, Spain, Sweden, the UK, and Italy, for now), that request a negative test from those who travel from China and surrounding areas.

The World Health Organization’s Mike Ryan this week warned that China might be under-reporting its hospitalization and death figures. This followed comparable comments late in December from WHO chief executive Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

A spokesman for China’s foreign ministry responded on Thursday by saying that its “epidemic situation is controllable” and that it hoped the WHO would “uphold a scientific, objective and impartial decision.”

