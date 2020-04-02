As expected, Legislators on Wednesday approved the two bills presented by the Executive Branch to stiffen fines for drivers who violate the vehicular restrictions and persons who violate the quarantine order of the Ministry of Health, in the battle against the coronavirus covid-19 in Costa Rica.

In the face of the national emergency, the two bills are being fast-tracked, the final approval by legislators expected Friday morning, then sent to Casa Presidencial for the signature of President Carlos Alvarado and to La Gaceta for immediate publication for entry into force.

Vehicular Restrictions

The sanctions for violating the vehicular restrictions increase the current fine of ¢23,000 colones to ¢107,768 (¢110,000 when costs are included).

In addition to the monetary sanction, the Policia de Transito (traffic police) is authorized to confiscate the vehicle and/or license plates.

Drivers will also see 6 points on their license.

Health Order

Sanctions for violating the quarantine ordered by the Ministry of Health will be from one to five base salaries.

The most severe fine will be 5 base salaries (¢2.2 million currently) to the person who, despite already having a positive diagnosis, violates the quarantine order measure, in which they should not leave their home at all.

A fine of three base salaries (¢ 1.3 million) for those who, with a Health order of isolation (stay home) due to being suspected of having the disease, violated the measure.

Lastly, a fine of one base salary (¢450,000) for those who violate a Health order to stay home though they are not suspected of being infected, for example, Costa Ricans and residents returning to the country are issued an order to stay home.

The legislators have been holding legislative sessions this week in the Museo de los Niños auditorium to maintain social distancing.