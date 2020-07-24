Liberia airport will operate with no flights

(QCOSTARICA) The Daniel Oduber international airport (LIR) in Liberia, it will continue to be closed to international operations despite the fact that the government announced this Thursday the opening of commercial flights for August 1.

That air terminal had only confirmed airlines from the United States, however, that country was excluded from the list of approved nations, mainly due to the level of contagions it has at this time.

“At Coriport we are ready to serve international visitors. With the announcement of the government authorities to postpone the entry of foreigners from the United States, the itineraries of U.S. airlines will be modified accordingly.

“We respect the decisions of the authorities and follow orders to be able to advance, in a safe and controlled manner, with the entry of passengers into the country, and thereby be part of the solution for an economic reactivation of the country,” said César Jaramillo, manager of the manager of that air terminal.

On July 13, Jaramillo said in an interview, that of the 11 airlines that fly into Liberia, five confirmed flights starting in August.

These airlines represent 66% of those that normally operate at that airport.

In addition to the United States and Canada, Liberia also receives flights from the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, but they are only in the high season (November to May)

On Thursday, the Minister of Tourism announced that starting August 1, only commercial flights from Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom would be allowed, for now.

Thus, for the moment, on the Juan Santamaría international airport (SJO) in San Jose will be operating, with up to five flights a week.