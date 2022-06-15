Anthony Contreras’ father quit his job to see his son qualify for the World Cup

QCOSTARICA – He quit his job to see his son in Qatar, he got on a plane for the first time and will even experience the desert. That has been the journey for Anthony Contreras Sr., who lived a dream of seeing his son, Anthony Contreras take part in the national team qualify for the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

For Anthony senior, it had been impossible to get an 11-day leave from his employer, a company that provides services to the Municipality of San José, so he quit.

A travel agency was in charge of providing the airfare for him and two other companions: his eldest son, Rubén, and the pastor of the community.

World Cup qualification = Hero status forever ❤️ This is what it means to qualify for the #FIFAWorldCup! 🇨🇷 @fedefutbolcrc | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/r5C2KX6dos — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 14, 2022

“I cannot tell you my feelings, it gave me great joy and I wanted to cry, to go to Qatar to see my son play, I felt very overwhelmed by such an unexpected situation. One does not have (the economic resources) to come to one of these places, we were rather planning to see the game at my cousin Johnny, but to go there (Qatar), you know, we did not know this and it caught us by surprise,” explained the father to ESPN Costa Rica.

Anthony Contreras, along with most of the national team, will arrive tomorrow in Costa Rica together today, Wednesday, June 15, at 7:30 pm local time.

