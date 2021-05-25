Long lines and long waits for a massive vaccination campaign against covid-19 in Alajuelita

QCOSTARICA – Long lines and long waits was the norm this Monday, as dozens of residents of Alajuelita, who responded to the call of the local Health Area for a massive vaccination against covid-19.

According to some attendees, the health center summoned the population of the third priority group, which are people between 18 and 58 years old with risk factors, such as obesity, hypertension or diabetes.

The call, according to witnesses, was made encouraging those interested to be vaccinated, with or without an appointment.

This is what generated the huge lines that could be seen coming to the park, leaving the communal hall located on one side of the Catholic church.

Vaccination against covid-19 began in Costa Rica on December 24. Since then, more than 1.2 million doses have been placed and just over 530,000 people have already completed their two-injection schedule.

In these first five months, the differences in the speed of vaccination in the different Health Areas have become notable.

While complaints abound in places where the second group has not even been finished, in others the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) has made it possible to advance more quickly.