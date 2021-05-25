Tuesday 25 May 2021
Long lines and long waits for a massive vaccination campaign against covid-19 in Alajuelita

Health Area called on those interested in receiving the dose, with or without an appointment, as long as they had risk factors

by Rico
62

QCOSTARICA – Long lines and long waits was the norm this Monday, as dozens of residents of Alajuelita, who responded to the call of the local Health Area for a massive vaccination against covid-19.

The lines left the communal hall, on one side of the Catholic church, and went around until they almost reached the park, witnesses say. Photo: Courtesy

According to some attendees, the health center summoned the population of the third priority group, which are people between 18 and 58 years old with risk factors, such as obesity, hypertension or diabetes.

The call, according to witnesses, was made encouraging those interested to be vaccinated, with or without an appointment.

This is what generated the huge lines that could be seen coming to the park, leaving the communal hall located on one side of the Catholic church.

Vaccination against covid-19 began in Costa Rica on December 24. Since then, more than 1.2 million doses have been placed and just over 530,000 people have already completed their two-injection schedule.

In these first five months, the differences in the speed of vaccination in the different Health Areas have become notable.

While complaints abound in places where the second group has not even been finished, in others the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) has made it possible to advance more quickly.

 

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

