Tuesday 25 May 2021
Body of Canadian appears gagged and stabbed inside a mobile home in Puntarenas

OIJ investigates three other homicides registered on Sunday night in different parts of the country

by Q Costa Rica
HQ – The body of a 41-year-old Canadian was found gagged and stabbed multiple times in a mobile home in El Roble, Puntarenas.

The Organismo de Investigation Judicial (OIJ) said the body of Steven Spencer Wellard was found inside the camper, next to a house.

At the site, police arrested a 23-year-old man, surnamed Lefevre Hernández, as a suspect in the murder.

“The case remains under investigation to determine the circumstances of what happened,” reported the OIJ through its press office.

No other details were provided.

 

