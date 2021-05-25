Body of Canadian appears gagged and stabbed inside a mobile home in Puntarenas

HQ – The body of a 41-year-old Canadian was found gagged and stabbed multiple times in a mobile home in El Roble, Puntarenas.

The Organismo de Investigation Judicial (OIJ) said the body of Steven Spencer Wellard was found inside the camper, next to a house.

At the site, police arrested a 23-year-old man, surnamed Lefevre Hernández, as a suspect in the murder.

- Advertisement -

“The case remains under investigation to determine the circumstances of what happened,” reported the OIJ through its press office.

No other details were provided.