Low-cost airline, Arajet, takes off for Costa Rica on Monday

Arajet will have a total of five flights per week between San Jose and Santo Domingo,

QCOSTARICA – Arajet, the new low-cost airline, will start its flights between the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica starting on Monday.

The first flight will arrive Monday morning at the Juan Santamaría International (San Jose) Airport from Santo Domingo.

The airline will operate five weekly flights: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Tickets went on sale in mid-August starting at $149 roundtrip (taxes included).

Arajet will fly to Costa Rica with Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft fresh from the factory, with a capacity of 185 passengers, according to Victor Pacheco, president of Arajet.

Currently, the airline has five jets and expects to increase its capacity with a total order of 20 aircraft.

The airline is committed to offering low fares and add more destinations as part of its growth plan.

There are about 30 routes approved for Arajet by the Civil Aviation Board of the Dominican Republic (JAC). Among them are:

Costa Rica

Colombia

Cuba

Haiti

Mexico

Panama

Peru

Trinidad and Tobago

United States

