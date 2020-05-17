Major league soccer clubs can rent the national stadium on the cheap

(QCOSTARICA) The Estadio Nacional (National Stadium) is working to return national soccer (futbol) during the national emergency due to covid-19, offering up its facilities to major league clubs for US$2,500 per game without fans in the stands.

Ricardo Chacón, administrator of the stadium assured that he has already made the proposal to the 12 clubs.

Being a stage with capacity for 35,000 people, it has large dressing rooms and benches, making it the ideal to fully comply with the protocol approved by the Ministry of Health.

“We make a proposal that is quite simple,” said Chacón.

The administrator explained the US$7,500 or 10% of the box office, soccer clubs can fill the stands at 50% capacity. “But with the current situation, things can change,” said Chacón.

Major clubs such as Herediano and Alajuelense, as well as the Unafut (the national soccer association), have been in talks with Chacón about possibly using the stadium. The administrator added that the two clubs from Heredia and Alajuela, had been in talks prior to the national emergency.

Chacón added that perhaps they will not use the national stadium for all the games, but possibly for important or playoff games.

“The turf has been given the maintenance and conditions and that the stadium presents the level of space and distancing in dressing rooms that is ideal,” said Chacón.

