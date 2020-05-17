Sunday, 17 May 2020
“Historic” the number of seized license plates

Some 13,500 license plates have been seized in the last two months

By Rico
(QCOSTARICA) A total of 13,529 license plates have been seized since the Health vehicular restrictions measures began in March.

Although the main objective of the restrictions was to keep drivers off the roads, many, as the data of the Policia de Transito reveals did not need to the call.

In addition to driving while under restriction, many drivers have also been caught driving with other traffic violations such as driving without or an expired license, not having the circulation permit (Marchamo) current or the vehicular inspection (Riteve), among others. But perhaps the worst is driving under the influence.

On Saturday the Minister of Security, Michael Soto, explained that, along with the Ministry of Transport, are working to streamline the procedures for returning the plates because the large number of seizures have delayed a backlog.

“This number of the seized plates is constantly increasing, probably at this very minute someone (police official) is taking down plates. This situation has been so extraordinary that the number of plate seizures has probably been the most extensive or large in the history of the country, without a doubt, the administrative capacity for the return has also been affected and collapsed.

“The people of the MOPT who are in charge of this area have been doing important, extraordinary work to make that process (SIC) more efficient, but it is so much that there has been some type of problem that is being addressed,” said Minister Soto.

While a Transito or any other police body authorized to enforce the vehicular restrictions can also seize the vehicle, in the majority the plates are seized, one for the lack of tow trucks (the Policia de Transito trucks must be used) and patios (lots) to store the seized vehicles.

Drivers violating the vehicular restrictions are also issued a ¢110,000 colones fine and six points on their license, meaning driver-ed when renewing the license, in addition to fines or any other traffic violation.

 

