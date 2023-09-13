Make Sure You Have the Ultimate Costa Rica Trip

Heading to Costa Rica soon? Whether you’re going on a holiday or business trip, you can discover the best things to do in Costa Rica right here.

Costa Rica is loved by tourists. According to research supplied by Statista, around 2.4 million international tourists visited Costa Rica in 2022, which was a huge annual growth of 74%.

Now, you might be wondering: why are so many people suddenly visiting Costa Rica? The simple truth is that people have only recently started to discover what Costa Rica has to offer, from its unique national parks to affordable hotels. Word is spreading fast, so it’s hardly surprising that the country is turning into the ultimate summer destination.

As you’re reading this guide, it’s fair to guess that you’ve either booked a Costa Rica trip or are planning on booking one soon. If this is the case, then you absolutely need to read this short list of the best things to do in sunny Costa Rica. By soaking in every detail, you’ll be able to have the ultimate Costa Rica trip of a lifetime.

Enjoy the Casinos

Gambling is legal in Costa Rica, which is why it is home to several amazing casinos, such as the Grand Casino Escazú and Casino Club Colonial. Here, you can gather with friends and the local Costa Rican people for a night of fun, laughter, and plenty of gambling. Plus, Costa Rica’s main casinos have all the games you know and love, from blackjack to poker, so you’ll never be bored.

If you’ve not gambled for a while, it’s a good idea to practice your gambling skills before arriving in Costa Rica. You can try online slots which are rising in popularity or head to classics like online roulette which is simple to pick up. JackpotCity Casino has an app so you can play on either your PC, tablet, or smartphone. Sites like this have great security and follow safe betting practices so you can focus on having fun. Remember that you will need to take care of your own safety when gambling in a land-based casino.

Visit National Parks

As mentioned in the introduction, Costa Rica is home to some truly stunning national parks (and that’s an understatement).

Whichever national park you go to in Costa Rica, you’ll be blown away by the beautiful scenery and wildlife.

Need some Costa Rica National Park recommendations? No problem! Here are some of the best ones that you should add to your to-visit list:

Tortuguero National Park

Corcovado National Park, Osa Peninsula

Manuel Antonio National Park

Go on a Fun Lava Trek

Lava treks are a very real thing, and there are plenty that you can go in while visiting Costa Rica.

Providing you don’t have a fear of volcanos or lava, going on a fun lava trek will be right up your street. Some lava treks in Costa Rica even offer camping opportunities, which is also something to think about doing if you’re an outdoorsy person.

Head to San José

Finally, don’t forget to visit San José, which is the capital city of Costa Rica. Here, you can check out countless tourist attractions (such as the Winchester Mystery House), eat some amazing food, and get a genuine feel for what it’s like to be in the ‘heart’ of Costa Rica.

