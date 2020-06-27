Saturday, 27 June 2020
DONATE
Central AmericaNicaraguaRedaqted

Nicaragua organizes massive activity in the border area with Costa Rica

Rico
By Rico
0
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) The regimen of Daniel Ortega continues to deny the seriousness of the coronavirus in Nicaragua, organizing massive activities in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An example is the “Noche Cultural en la Bahía” (Cultural Night at the Bay) organized by the mayor’s office of San Juan del Sur, the area bordering Costa Rica, for today, Saturday, June 27, starting at 5:00 pm.

San Juan del Sur is known for its attractive beaches, and a top destination for tourism in the South Pacific coast of Nicaragua, some 40 minutes from the Costa Rica border of Peñas Blancas.

- paying the bills -

The activity has the support of the Nicaraguan Institute of Tourism (Intur) and in the poster that is promoted on social networks, the group announces that it will liven up what is already estimated to be an agglomeration of people.

The Government of Daniel Ortega has been strongly criticized for the irresponsible way in which it has handled the health situation, constantly calling for activities in which large numbers of people gather when what is required to avoid contagions is social distancing.

 

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleMandatory Use of Masks Starts Today
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

More than 15,000 foreigners rejected

HQ Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) As a result of the operations of the Ministry of...
Read more

It’s Now “Official” Costa Rica’s Pain In The Arse, Eden Pastora, Has Died

News Q24N -
(TODAY NICARAGUA) There is really no end as to how far...
Read more

MOST READ

Expat Focus

Let’s talk about Costa Rica instead of ranting about how bad it is “back home.”

Randy Berg -
(EXPAT FOCUS) Let’s talk about Costa Rica instead of ranting about how bad it is “back home.” It’s easy to get carried away prognosticating...
Read more
HQ

Costa Rica will receive foreign patients with COVID-19 to treat them

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica will receive foreign patients infected with COVID-19 to treat them, at a time when every effort is made to contain the...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 152 new cases; phase 3 reopening starts today

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) While the number of new cases daily continues with numbers, gone are the days not long ago when cases where the low two...
Rico's Covid-19 Digest

Who should wear a mask? My rant about masks!

Rico -
Rico's Covid-19 Digest -  Tuesday, the Ministry of Health announced the mandatory use of masks in enclosed places, public transit, and more. The reaction...
National

Luany was hit man’s girlfriend, reveals OIJ director

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Following accusations by the family of Luany Valeria Salazar for mishandling of the case, Walter Espinoza, director of the Organisno de Investigacion Judicial ...
Trends

How To Choose A Well-Versed Professional Writing Service

Carter Maddox -
Looking for a professional writing service is now very common. If you’re a business, a student or a busy professional, you might want some...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA