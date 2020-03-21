Both state (public) and private banks in Costa Rica have announced flex repayment of loans and credit card debt, a reduction in interest rates and other measures to help customers get through the coronavirus covid-19 pandemic.

Depending on the financial institution, customers the BAC for example, can postpone payments for two months (March and April or April and May) without incurring penalties or interest charges and not affect credit history.

At some banks, persons directly affected (assuming they are infected) will receive special treatment on their loan and mortgage payments. Again, all to be made up at some time in the future.

In addition, some banks have announced special hours during the national emergency. At the BCR, for example, branches will close at 2 pm daily (mall branches at 6 pm), and closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

ATM machines are open and serviced, all banks are recommending online services to pay bills, transfer money and so get information on accounts and services.

Important, banks do not call you by phone to ask for personal information, don’t fall victim to identity theft or have your bank account cleaned out by scammers taking advantage of the times were are currently living in.

If you need to go to the bank personally, remember to practice social distancing, avoid crowds and, maybe I am overreacting, handle money carefully.