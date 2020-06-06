Good News: confirmed, premature baby is negative for COVID-19

(QCOSTARICA) Dr. Mario Ruiz, medical director of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), confirmed the good news on Friday, the now 10-day-old premature baby born at the Liberia hospital is negative for COVID-19.

The neonate had been transferred via area on Tuesday to the National Children’s Hospital (HNN) in San Jose, due to his premature condition. The neonate was first tested for COVID-19 on suspicion five days after the treating physician, a pediatric specialist, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 during a screening that was performed days later in the hospital.

For her part, the director of the HNN, Dr. Olga Arguedas Arguedas, explained that the specialists at the hospital in the assessment of the first day of arrival of the patient determined the need to carry out more control tests to clarify the case.

The results confirmed that contacts of the treating physician with the baby were made using the appropriate personal protective equipment, the clinical symptoms were not clear for COVID-19 and its condition of prematurity (27 weeks ).

A second sample was taken on Tuesday and the third sample 24 hours later. Both gave a negative result.

Another good news is that this week another three-month-old patient with COVID-19 was discharged.

