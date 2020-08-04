Tuesday, 4 August 2020
DONATE
RedaqtedBusinessTaxes

Marchamo is a fair tax and “it makes no sense” to reduce it, says Minister of Finance

The Marchamo is not "road tax", a tax was charged on the use of the vehicle, rather it taxes the property.

Rico
By Rico
33
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) The Marchamo, the vehicular right to circulate, “is a fair burden and it makes no sense to reduce it in the midst of an economic crisis like the one facing the country,” assures the Minister of Finance, Elian Villegas.

The Marchamo is not “road tax”, a tax was charged on the use of the vehicle, rather it taxes the property.

Of course, he is right. What sense would it make for a government strapped for cash give up on a tax that cannot be evaded, arbitrarily set and has to be paid or you keep your vehicle parked?

The Marchamo is nothing more than a tax on property. Between 65 and 70 percent of the annual circulation permit is just that, tax.

- paying the bills -

Responding to constituents who want a reduction in the cost of the annual circulation permit due to a decrease in traffic caused by the sanitary vehicle restriction due to the Covid-19 pandemic, legislators are proposing to reduce the tax portion of the Marchamo by up to 50 percent.

“From the point of view of the Treasury, I don’t see the sense to try to reduce the amount of this tax at a time when we require fresh fiscal resources, which do not come from debt, but precisely from the taxes that we already have. It makes no sense that we intend to decrease the tax revenue of a State that currently requires more resources.

“If we were in a different fiscal situation, with a surplus of 10% or 9% of GDP, then we could do something different, make other distributions and lower rates of Value Added Tax (VAT) or Income Tax , but that is not the fiscal situation that Costa Rica is in,” was the Minister’s response.

The minister also explained that reducing taxes such as the Marchamo would imply a fiscally painful decision if it is taken into account that the country needs resources to finance itself for the rest of the year, given a financial deficit that could reach figures close to 10% of the GDP due to the contraction of the economy generated by the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.

The Minister was also emphatic that it is not a “road tax”, which was repealed since 1987. That tax was charged on the use of the vehicle, not like the current one, which taxes the property.

- paying the bills -

Villegas also argues that “The vehicle property tax is a progressive tax. It is a tax paid by those who have a vehicle and those who do not have a vehicle do not pay. Also, if you have a vehicle worth ¢60 million, you pay more than someone who has a vehicle of ¢1.5 million. It is a tax proportional to its value, so, from that point of view, it is one of the taxes that should not be touched”.

 

 

Previous articleNo “Zapote Fair”, “Tope” & “Carnaval” this year
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Reduction in 2021 Marchamo proposed

HQ Q Costa Rica -
This week, two bills were presented in the Legislative Assembly this...
Read more

A Costly Practice!

Living in Costa Rica Rico -
Rico's TICO BULL - Vehicle owners who usually pay for Marchamo...
Read more

MOST READ

Escazu

The rebellion has begun: Escazu, Santa Ana and Mora evaluate lifting restrictions

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The municipalities of Escazú, Santa Ana, and Mora would allow their businesses to operate without the restrictions established by the government during the...
Read more
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 503 new cases and 10 more deaths this July 28

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) With 503 new cases confirmed this Tuesday, July 28, the cumulative total is now 16,344, exceeding the number forecast for September, if the...
Travel

Canadian tourists cancelling trips to Costa Rica’s due to high cost insurance

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Jean-Marc Lampron, from Montreal, Canada, has been visiting Guanacaste for the past 15 years every summer. This year was not going to be...
Chile

Chile’s Sebastian Pinera’s government teeters towards collapse

Deutsche Welle -
(Q24N) The political atmosphere in Chile is highly charged. Parliament just adopted a controversial reform that allows citizens to have 10% of their pensions...
Desamparados

Court orders owners to remodel house built more than 100 years ago in Desamparados

Q Costa Rica -
The Desamparados Criminal Court ordered the owners of the house known as Casa Delgado Carvajal to proceed with the reconstruction and remodeling of...
HQ

Italian woman dies touching electrical cable in Puerto Viejo

Q Costa Rica -
A 54-year-old Italian woman died on Wednesday after suffering an electric shock in Puerto Viejo de Talamanca, Limón. The victim was identified as...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA