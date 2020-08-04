Tuesday, 4 August 2020
No “Zapote Fair”, “Tope” & “Carnaval” this year

As a consequence of the covid-19, the traditional year-end Fiestas de San José in San Jose have been canceled.

by Rico
15
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) In the 50 years of tradition, this 2020 will be the second time the year-end celebrations will be canceled: the first time in 2006, due to technical safety recommendations in the event of a possible earthquake, and year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The bullfights are a staple of the Zapote Fair

But, the cancellation is not only for the Zapote Fair, but the coronavirus has put also put the kibosh on the Tope (horse parade) and the Carnaval (Carnival).

“In effect, the Municipality of San José before the provisions of the Ministry of Health, cancels the Fiestas de San José 2020-2021,” states the statement.

“The tope and the carnival will be suspended as these are activities that gather large numbers of people in San José. In view of the directive issued by the Ministry of Health, where it is indicated that the activities of massive concentration are suspended throughout this year 2020 due to the health emergency that the country is experiencing, the Municipality of San José makes it official this Monday, August 3, that the traditional Fiestas de San José, the tope and carnival are canceled.

“Obviously it hurts us as it happened with the cancellation of the Festival of Light; however, we comply 100% with the provisions of the Ministry of Health, with the understanding that protecting the health of all Costa Ricans is essential at this time.

“The San José Festivities have been held uninterruptedly for 50 years at the Zapote Fairground (with the exception of 2006), but this year, due to the world crisis that the country is facing due to Covid-19, the Festival Commission of San José will not carry out this Costa Rican tradition of the end of the year,” said San Jose Mayor Johnny Araya.

The mayor added that at the moment the Commission is working on the possibility of analyzing some type of event that can be done without an audience; However, it will be something that “will be considered soon,” the statement said.

 

