Wednesday, 26 August 2020
DONATE
HealthNews

Measures for September: “Costa Rica works and takes care of itself”

These are the vehicle restriction and opening and closing measures that will be in force during the month of September

by Rico
0
Health Measures for September: "Costa Rica works and takes care of itself"

These are the vehicle restriction and opening and closing measures that will be in force during the month of September

Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) President Carlos Alvarado on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, announced the measures that will be in place for the month of September.

Under the motto “Costa Rica works and takes care of itself”, the President said it consists of deepening a model that makes a balance between people’s health and life and the economy and employment.

- payin the bills -

“Throughout the pandemic, we have maintained the largest number of productive activities, we have opened the beaches, hotels, flights, more establishments, it is necessary to go one step further,” said the president.

Staring on August 31 and to September 8, there will be a period of adjustment, that will only affect the 23 cantons on orange alert, but after that, starting on September 9, all low-risk businesses will be allowed to open.

Only establishments whose activity is riskier will remain closed. The complete list can be found at presidencia.go.cr/alertas.

- paying the bills -

Also, the vehicle restriction will be maintained pretty well the same for the past couple of months, the changes are:

  1. The restrictions will be unified, that is the same for both orange and yellow alert areas;
  2. The total restriction will be from 10 pm to 5 am on weekdays and from 8 pm to 5 am on weekends.

During the week, the vehicles that will NOT be allowed to circulate between 5 am and 10 pm are:

  • On Mondays, vehicles with license plates ending in 1 & 2
  • On Tuesdays, vehicles with license plates ending in 3 & 4
  • On Wednesdays, vehicles with license plates ending in 5 & 6
  • On Thursdays, vehicles with license plates ending in 7 & 8
  • On Fridays, vehicles with license plates ending in 9 & 0
  • On Saturdays, vehicles with license plates ending in 0, 2, 4, 6 & 8
  • On Sundays, vehicles with license plates ending in 1, 3, 5, 7 & 9

The President explained: “This management model is one where we all have to be responsible for our care, always use a mask, sneeze protocol, hand washing, distancing, respect bubbles and not expose ourselves unnecessarily”.

It is required then, Alvarado insisted, that all parties assume their responsibility: people, institutions, municipalities, businesses.

“It is important that we all do our part in this process because we will carry indicators to monitor the evolution and when alerts are raised, if things are not going in the right direction, we will have to take measures to turn back, but that depends on how well we all behave,” Alvarado added.

- paying the bills --

As to commerce, the opening of restaurants, cafes, shops, retail stores, beauty parlors, supermarkets and vehicle repair shops will continue, among others. However, there are 140 exceptions.

Among the highlights are that hotels can operate at 100% capacity, though common area use must be at 50%.

There will be access to beaches from 5 am to 2:30 pm in all of the country.

Sporting will be enabled, with the Ministry of Sports providing details of the activities that will be permitted. “They are fundamental, that they create jobs, that they work is essential to protect employment,” said Alvarado.

What is definite that cannot reopen are activities with large public participation, due to their very high-risk level, such as massive events, concerts, bars, casinos, among others. Likewise, there is a list of establishments that can function but with a different capacity, such as places of worship, event rooms, cinemas and theaters.

President Alvarado pointed out all the details will be announced in the next couple of details and can be found at the government website, presidencia.go.cr/alertas. or the links above.

At the Q will be bringing you all the details as the become available.

 

Previous articleCOVID-19 Costa Rica: 1,002 new cases Wednesday; opening as of September 9 for less risky businesses
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 1,002 new cases Wednesday; opening as of September 9 for less risky businesses

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) After the worst-case scenario in terms of contagion, projected for...
Read more

Caja continues reduction in health insurance for September

Health Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) For the sixth consecutive month, the Caja Costarricense maintains a...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

Costa Rica’s Health Minister in Self Isolation Due to COVID

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Salas, is in self- isolation at home until Sunday, September 6, after his father tested positive for...
Read more
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 766 new cases and 126 in ICU for August 19

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health reported 766 new cases for Wednesday, August 19, for a total of 30,409 since the first case on March...
Expat Focus

Do you have a BAC Compass? Here’s what you should know…

Rico -
Rico's TICO BULL - How many of you have a Compass, the quick pass device by BAC? They're great, aren't they? You can breeze through...
Coronavirus

‘Instant Coffee’ COVID-19 Tests Could Be the Answer to Reopening the U.S.

Rico -
(Scientific American) With the economy tanking, unemployment skyrocketing, schools slamming their doors and the Big Ten and PAC-12 conferences canceling fall football, America is...
Business

Chinese tech products the love of Costa Rican consumers

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Tech products made in China have begun to gain the acceptance and taste of Costa Ricans, where it is increasingly common to see...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: Opening phase begins with 950 more cases and eight deaths

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health of Costa Rica reported Saturday afternoon 950 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, found in 67 of the...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.