Measures for September: “Costa Rica works and takes care of itself”

(QCOSTARICA) President Carlos Alvarado on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, announced the measures that will be in place for the month of September.

Under the motto “Costa Rica works and takes care of itself”, the President said it consists of deepening a model that makes a balance between people’s health and life and the economy and employment.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have maintained the largest number of productive activities, we have opened the beaches, hotels, flights, more establishments, it is necessary to go one step further,” said the president.

Staring on August 31 and to September 8, there will be a period of adjustment, that will only affect the 23 cantons on orange alert, but after that, starting on September 9, all low-risk businesses will be allowed to open.

Only establishments whose activity is riskier will remain closed. The complete list can be found at presidencia.go.cr/alertas.

Also, the vehicle restriction will be maintained pretty well the same for the past couple of months, the changes are:

The restrictions will be unified, that is the same for both orange and yellow alert areas; The total restriction will be from 10 pm to 5 am on weekdays and from 8 pm to 5 am on weekends.

During the week, the vehicles that will NOT be allowed to circulate between 5 am and 10 pm are:

On Mondays, vehicles with license plates ending in 1 & 2

On Tuesdays, vehicles with license plates ending in 3 & 4

On Wednesdays, vehicles with license plates ending in 5 & 6

On Thursdays, vehicles with license plates ending in 7 & 8

On Fridays, vehicles with license plates ending in 9 & 0

On Saturdays, vehicles with license plates ending in 0, 2, 4, 6 & 8

On Sundays, vehicles with license plates ending in 1, 3, 5, 7 & 9

The President explained: “This management model is one where we all have to be responsible for our care, always use a mask, sneeze protocol, hand washing, distancing, respect bubbles and not expose ourselves unnecessarily”.

It is required then, Alvarado insisted, that all parties assume their responsibility: people, institutions, municipalities, businesses.

“It is important that we all do our part in this process because we will carry indicators to monitor the evolution and when alerts are raised, if things are not going in the right direction, we will have to take measures to turn back, but that depends on how well we all behave,” Alvarado added.

As to commerce, the opening of restaurants, cafes, shops, retail stores, beauty parlors, supermarkets and vehicle repair shops will continue, among others. However, there are 140 exceptions.

Among the highlights are that hotels can operate at 100% capacity, though common area use must be at 50%.

There will be access to beaches from 5 am to 2:30 pm in all of the country.

Sporting will be enabled, with the Ministry of Sports providing details of the activities that will be permitted. “They are fundamental, that they create jobs, that they work is essential to protect employment,” said Alvarado.

What is definite that cannot reopen are activities with large public participation, due to their very high-risk level, such as massive events, concerts, bars, casinos, among others. Likewise, there is a list of establishments that can function but with a different capacity, such as places of worship, event rooms, cinemas and theaters.

President Alvarado pointed out all the details will be announced in the next couple of details and can be found at the government website, presidencia.go.cr/alertas. or the links above.

At the Q will be bringing you all the details as the become available.