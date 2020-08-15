The Vehicular Restrictions for August 15 and 16

(QCOSTARICA) Confusion reigns. During this ‘closed’ phase of August, the government announced vehicular restrictions for yellow and orange alert zones have left more than one driver scratching their heads, and asking themselves, can I drive today?

Add to that the error at the beginning of last week when the error and correction to the published restrictions as they apply today, Saturday, August 15, and tomorrow, Sunday, August 16.

According to information from the Ministry of Public Works and Transport (MOPT) and the National Emergency Commission (CNE), this Saturday will be able to circulate freely (not only to go to supermarkets or pharmacies) vehicles with plates whose last digits are odd 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9, from 5 am to 7 pm in both orange and yellow areas.

On Sunday under the same conditions, those who circulate in vehicles whose license plates end in even numbers 2, 4, 6, 8 and 0 may do so from 5 am to 7 pm both in yellow and orange areas.

In the border cantons, the hours are from 5 am at 5 pm (See list of alerts at the end of this note) and the same condition of odd on Saturday and even on Sunday applies.

Thus, unlike during the past week and next, vehicles can cross over from orange to yellow and driving is not restricted only to the supermarket, pharmacy or a medical center.

On Monday, despite it being a legal holiday (Mother’s Day, today, is moved to Monday), we are back to the August vehicular restrictions: only two plates allowed to circulate in orange zones and two plates restricted in yellow.

Exceptions are, for example, to go to work, medical appointments, human or veterinary emergencies, accommodation (hotel) reservations, Riteve appointment, driving test, and take children to care centers; among others. This link is to the official and complete list of the exceptions.

Cantons in orange alert

Alajuelita

Aserrí

Curridabat

Desamparados (excepted are districts in yellow)

Escazú

Goicoechea

Montes de Oca

Puriscal

San José

Santa Ana

Alajuela (except Sarapiquí district)

Naranjo

La Unión

Belén

Flores

Heredia (Heredia center, Mercedes, San Francisco, and Ulloa districts)

San Isidro

San Pablo

Santo Domingo

Corredores (Canoas, La Cuesta, and Laurel districts)

Parrita

Cantons in yellow alert

Acosta

Desamparados (Frailes and San Cristóbal districts)

Dota

León Cortés Castro

Mora

Moravia

Pérez Zeledón

Tarrazú

Turrubares

Vázquez de Coronado

Alajuela (Sarapiquí district)

Atenas

Grecia

Guatuso

Los Chiles

Orotina

Palmares

Poás

Río Cuarto

San Carlos

San Ramón

San Mateo

Sarchí

Upala

Zarcero

Alvarado

Cartago

El Guarco

Jiménez

Oreamuno

Paraíso

Turrialba

Barva

Heredia (Varablanca district)

Santa Bárbara

San Rafael

Sarapiquí

Abangares

Bagaces

Cañas

Carrillo

Hojancha

La Cruz

Liberia

Nandayure

Nicoya

Santa Cruz

Tilarán

Buenos Aires

Corredores (Corredor district)

Coto Brus

Esparza

Garabito

Golfito

Montes de Oro

Osa

Puntarenas

Quepos

Guácimo

Limón

Matina

Pococí

Siquirres

Talamanca

Border cantons (restrictions from 5am to 5 pm)

Cantón de La Cruz

Cantón de Upala

Cantón de Guatuso

Cantón de Los Chiles

Cantón de San Carlos: Cutris, Pital and Pocosol.

Distritos de Llanuras del Gaspar and Curuña del cantón de Sarapiquí

Distritos de Pacuarito and Reventazón del cantón de Siquirres

Los distritos de La Rita, Roxana, Cariari and Colorado del Cantón de Pococí

Distrito de Duacarí de cantón de Guácimo

Cantón de Corredores

Distritos de Sabalito and Agua Buena del Cantón de Coto Brus

And, just in case, in all this confusion, a reminder that the sanctions for violating the health sanitary vehicular restrictions are: