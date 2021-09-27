Mexico reveals why it rejects tourists from Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – Mexico has been one of the favorite destinations of tourists from Costa Rica, due to the ease of visiting, proximity, low prices, the kindness of its people, the fascinating food and the charming places to discover.

However, some have reached so far as the airport in Mexico City, not allowed to enter and suffering reported mistreatment from Mexican immigration officials, spending up to 24 hours in holding, isolated, with practically no food, access to drinking water or blankets, unable to call their family back home.

- Advertisement -

In recent weeks, several such stories came to light publicly, featured on television news of the horrors they endured.

Why has Mexico rejected these Costa Ricans?

The Instituto Nacional de Migración de México (INM) – Mexico’s immigration service, at the request of La Nación, referred to these events, although without allowing an interview because it claims that it does not have a spokesperson.

According to the information provided, there is now greater rigor to verify that foreigners meet the entry requirements.

This implies greater inspections at immigration airports.

“The current administration has instructed that care for people is attached to the law and established protocols in order to respect their human rights,” was the official answer.

What minimum requirements must a Costa Rican meet to enter?

- Advertisement -

The INM detailed that the regulations of the Immigration Law establish that the foreigner must verify his or her identity, reason for the visit, place of habitual residence or origin, and time in which he or she will remain in Mexico.

“In addition to the foregoing, the name, denomination or business name and address of the physical or legal person who will employ or invite him or her will be corroborated; activities that he or she is dedicated to in his or her country or place of origin and those that he or she will carry out in the national territory (Mexico).

“Likewise, the means of subsistence during their stay in the national territory, except in the case of foreigners who carry a Mexican visa, and the transport that they will use to leave,” added the INM.

In the event that the immigration officer detects any inconsistency or has any suspicion that the information is not correct, the Costa Rican will be sent to a second immigration review. There it will be determined if they are accepted or rejected.

- Advertisement -

“For the authorization of the condition of stay of the visitor without permission to carry out paid activities, the immigration authority of the review filter may require that the reason for travel or economic solvency be verified to cover the amount of accommodation and living expenses during the stay of the foreign person in the national territory”.

What are the causes of the rejection of foreigners?

In general terms (all nationalities), the INM listed that they have rejected foreigners because they do not prove the reason for their trip or do not justify why they come.

Another cause is that they do not have their passport, the documentation is incomplete, they do not have a return plane ticket or hotel reservation.

In addition, the INM revealed that some do not even know the name of the person they are going to visit, and have detected cases of visitors with international search records or problems with the law in their own countries, so they are not accepted.

If a Costa Rican is rejected, the INM ensures that he or she has the right to notify the consulate, if they so wishe.

“At the end, the person is informed of the resolution so the immigration authority, given a copy of the record with the result of the second review.”

If the foreigner is declared inadmissible, the immigration officer is responsible for explaining the reasons why.

And at that moment the most traumatic part begins for the traveler, as they are taken to a place with other foreigners, while he or she is returned to his country of origin.

One of the main complaints of the Costa Ricans who have gone through this process is the lack of food and drinking water. Although the INM insists that the laws for the proper treatment of foreigners are respected, it affirms that food must be provided by the airline, which must also return the Costa Rican to our country.

“The company or airline that transported the person will be responsible for the custody, food and return to the country of origin or the one where they are allowed to enter.

“The immigration authorities in charge of this procedure are trained -among other issues- in immigration review and verification, human rights, psychological first aid, and problem solving,” the IMN concluded.

Related