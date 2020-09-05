Saturday, 5 September 2020
Ministry of Health published anonymized database of COVID-19 positives

(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health published AN anonymized base of all the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 from March 6 to July 5.

The database (the link for the download can found at bottom of this page link) contains information such as:

  • Age
  • Sex
  • National or foreign
  • Immigration status
  • Virus confirmation dates
  • District, canton and province where it is located
  • Risk factors presented
  • If you required hospitalization
  • Date of recovery
  • Type of contagion
  • Native or imported case
  • Links by contagion group (in cases where such detail is available)

The database will be updated every two months with the information available and will be published in the same link.

