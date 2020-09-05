Ministry of Health published anonymized database of COVID-19 positives

(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health published AN anonymized base of all the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 from March 6 to July 5.

The database (the link for the download can found at bottom of this page link) contains information such as:

Age

Sex

National or foreign

Immigration status

Virus confirmation dates

District, canton and province where it is located

Risk factors presented

If you required hospitalization

Date of recovery

Type of contagion

Native or imported case

Links by contagion group (in cases where such detail is available)

The database will be updated every two months with the information available and will be published in the same link.

- paying the bills -

- paying the bills -