(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica’s Keylor Navas has COVID-19, as reported by the French newspaper L’Equipe. And although until now it had not been made public, the Costa Rican goalkeeper is already in his second week with the virus and in fact, is in the final stage of its development.

Many of the symptoms have passed.

Navas was in Ibiza for part of his vacation after playing the final of the European Champions League, in that Spanish region he shared with the majority of footballers who were infected with the virus.

The goalie finished the season in good health. He must have acquired the virus in the last week of his rest days.

The information that did not emerge until this Thursday, Keylor only has six days of isolation left with his family. The goalkeeper is in Paris complying with the health measures imposed by PSG.

Regarding his health, he has been well, however, the COVID-19 did give him severe headaches, also heaviness in his body, fever, and fatigue. In the early days of the infection, Navas said he regularly felt the desire to sleep, felt chills and body aches that only made him want to be in bed resting and avoiding physical exertion.

Now, the native of Pérez Zeledón says he is in good spirits waiting for the end of isolation and the healing process to be completed.

Keylor at home with his family keeps the necessary hygiene and also has the care such as social distancing, use of a mask, and a lot of rest.

In principle, Paris team should return to play on Thursday, September 10, but this is practically ruled out because the team has more than three positive cases.

According to official information from the club, there are six active cases on the roster and although the club has not revealed the names of the players, the press French press has.

One who did not hide his situation was the Brazilian defender Marquinhos, whose wife announced on Wednesday that they were in voluntary quarantine pending the result of the test, which resulted positive.