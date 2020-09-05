Saturday, 5 September 2020
HealthHQSports

Keylor Navas Has COVID

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
0
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica’s Keylor Navas has COVID-19, as reported by the French newspaper L’Equipe. And although until now it had not been made public, the Costa Rican goalkeeper is already in his second week with the virus and in fact, is in the final stage of its development.

Keylor Navas (enter) with Neymar and Mauri Icardi was posted by the Argentine on social networks on August 27. Photography: Mauro Icardi’s Instagram

Many of the symptoms have passed.

Navas was in Ibiza for part of his vacation after playing the final of the European Champions League, in that Spanish region he shared with the majority of footballers who were infected with the virus.

- paying the bills -

The goalie finished the season in good health. He must have acquired the virus in the last week of his rest days.

The information that did not emerge until this Thursday, Keylor only has six days of isolation left with his family. The goalkeeper is in Paris complying with the health measures imposed by PSG.

Regarding his health, he has been well, however, the COVID-19 did give him severe headaches, also heaviness in his body, fever, and fatigue. In the early days of the infection, Navas said he regularly felt the desire to sleep, felt chills and body aches that only made him want to be in bed resting and avoiding physical exertion.

Now, the native of Pérez Zeledón says he is in good spirits waiting for the end of isolation and the healing process to be completed.

Keylor at home with his family keeps the necessary hygiene and also has the care such as social distancing, use of a mask, and a lot of rest.

- paying the bills -

In principle, Paris team should return to play on Thursday, September 10, but this is practically ruled out because the team has more than three positive cases.

According to official information from the club, there are six active cases on the roster and although the club has not revealed the names of the players, the press French press has.

One who did not hide his situation was the Brazilian defender Marquinhos, whose wife announced on Wednesday that they were in voluntary quarantine pending the result of the test, which resulted positive.

 

Previous articleMinistry of Health published anonymized database of COVID-19 positives
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Keylor Navas paid ¢117 million colones to return to Costa Rica

Sports Rico -
Keylor Navas decided to return to Costa Rica with his family...
Read more

La Sele Manager ​Gustavo Matosas Quits, Says He Was Bored

Redaqted RedaQted -
After seven months at the front of the Selección Nacional or...
Read more

MOST READ

News

Enraged not let in, tourist throws tantrum…He had the wrong test

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) A Spanish tourist, claiming to be a journalist, enranged at not being allowed to enter Costa Rica when he arrived on an Iberia...
Read more
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 897 new cases, 7 deaths for Tuesday, Sep 1

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) September began with a report of 897 new cases of COVID-19; 224 due to epidemiological link and 673 due to laboratory tests. The cumulative...
Business

Burger King Costa Rica has gone to the dogs

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Burger King Costa Rica restaurant chain launched a dog biscuit called Dogpper, a solution to consumers with pets, manufactured by the Super...
Economic Policy

It’s now free to watch the humpback whales

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Following a wave of criticism on social networks, the tourism sector and in the Legislative Assembly, for charging visitors to see the whales...
HQ

MOPT assigns to Banco de Costa Rica the delivery of driver’s licenses

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Though the Banco de Costa Rica (BCR) has been printing driver's license renewals for some time, and now within six months the BCR...
HQ

They charged ¢25,000 for prostituting women in Paso Ancho

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Two sisters were arrested on suspicion procuring (proxenetismo in Spanish) in Paso Ancho, on the south side of downtown San Jose. The women, 21...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.