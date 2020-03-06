The Ministry of Health ruled out that the two Costa Rican women suspected of carrying COVID-19 had this virus. Health Minister Daniel Salas said the tests on both women were negative.

The announcement was made by Salas minutes after it was confirmed the first case in the country. imported by a 49-year-old American woman who remains isolated in a hotel in San José.

Also, the 34 Costa Ricans of the Chorale Café Choir who were under monitoring after visiting South Korea, an active transmission area of Covid-19, were cleared of any infection.