Missing German woman San Ramón found naked and lifeless

(QCOSTARICA) This Friday, Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) agents from the Fortuna de San Carlos, Alajuela, found the body of the German woman who had been missing for five days

The victim was identified as 68-year-old Ruth Waltraud Elizabeth Deiseroth Kweton, 68, reported missing on Thursday by a friend of the foreigner, who contact the OIJ that she had not been seen since Sunday.

The disappearance occurred in San Isidro de Peñas Blancas, in San Ramón de Alajuela. On Friday, area residents alert police to the body in a mountainous area behind the house where the woman lived for several years and owned a renowned restaurant in the area.

A police source detailed that the victim was naked, in a stream and in an advanced state of decomposition and the body showed no signs of violence.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Second missing German found dead



Five days ago, the OIJ confirmed that the remains found in Playa Jacó on July 4 was that of missing German tourist Karin Holzapfel. She had been missing since June 28.

Yuney Valverde Chacón, head of the OIJ in Jacó, reported that dental studies confirmed that the skeletal remains found was that of a 32-year-old foreign woman. The cause of death has yet to be determined.