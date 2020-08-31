MOPT assigns to Banco de Costa Rica the delivery of driver’s licenses

(QCOSTARICA) Though the Banco de Costa Rica (BCR) has been printing driver’s license renewals for some time, and now within six months the BCR will be printing all driver’s licenses.

Last Thursday, the Department of Accreditation of Driving Licenses of the General Directorate of Road Education of the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) said it will stop printing driver’s licenses as well as the temporary driving permits.

“We have signed an agreement today with which we all win, the user wins by obtaining a service closer to them, with greater geographical and time coverage, the Administration wins with the simplification of procedures, eliminating the duplication of a public service,” said Rodolfo Méndez Mata, head of the MOPT.

“These initiatives seek to significantly improve the quality of public services. We have more than 10 years of experience providing this service with excellent results, we have the technical knowledge and the necessary resources to continue supporting our strategic partner: MOPT,” commented Álvaro Camacho De la O, Deputy Manager of Corporate Banking at the BCR.

The BCR’s commitment is to enable at least 65 service platforms throughout the country so that users can obtain their licenses there for the first time. In addition, they will be able to renew licenses and get duplicates.

All procedures will cost ¢7,000, except for renovations, which have a value of ¢10,000.

The MOPT press office indicated that this decision does not imply layoffs.

