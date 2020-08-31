COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 1,588 new cases and 18 deaths in last 48 hours

(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health was back to work on Monday reporting 847 new case for Sunday, August 30 and 741 for Monday, August 31, for a total 1,588 new cases in the last 48 hours.

The total of infected is now 41,287 since the first case on March 6.

The report indicates 11 deaths occurring in the period between Saturday and Sunday noon and 7 from Sunday to Monday, for a total of 18 in the last two days, raising the total deceased to 436.

The youngest death was also reported this Monday, a 19-year-old woman, a foreigner residing in Guanacaste. She had been admitted to Hospital México and was diagnosed on August 24. She had an autoimmune disease, a condition in which your immune system mistakenly attacks your body.

In mid-August, two 21-year-olds were reported the youngest victims at the time.

