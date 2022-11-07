MOPT Minister in “hot seat” over RTV

QCOSTARICA – The Minister of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT), Luis Amador, will have to provide explanations this Monday in the Legislative Assembly, on the vehicle inspection provided by the Dekra company.

Typically, legislators call in a public official to explain doubts or concerns they have on one or more issues. In this case, Amador was the one who requested the hearing, rather than wait to be called, after hearing a series of public questions and doubts from legislators.

Perhaps the single most comment made by Minister raised questions about the vehicular inspection service, which resumed on October 28, was the cost of inspection and more specifically, the cost of re-inspection which the government had emphasized would be at no cost.

Among other issues ar the statements by Amador that vehicles failing the inspection with two or more serious (grave) faults being required to be towed from the inspection service station, which he later said had been taken out of context by the media.

Amador said publicly that he seeks to clarify the concerns of legislators regarding the issues.

“Today (Thursday) I offered to go to the Legislative Assembly to clarify all the doubts that exist regarding the vehicle technical inspection. The offer was to be able to answer all the concerns that the legislators have and that they raised yesterday (Wednesday),” said Amador, who emphasized that it was a voluntary appearance.



Read more: Dekra did request an onerous charge for reinspection vehicles with two graves

Rodrigo Arias, president of Legislature, confirmed to La Nacion that he received a call from Amador Thursday morning, to express his desire to appear before Congress.

“According to the Political Constitution, the ministers have the right to present themselves to the plenary, what we did was coordinate it to be on Monday,” he specified.

The head of the ruling party faction, the Partido Progreso Social Democrático (PSD), Pilar Cisneros, recalled that it is not an interpellation of the Minister, who will be in the “hot seat’ for at least two hours.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook

