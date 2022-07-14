Thursday 14 July 2022
MOPT seeks that June vehicles without RITEVE not be fined before service closure this week

Today, Thursday, July 14, is the last day of appointments for vehicle inspections until the government contracts a new operator

HQInfrastructure
By Rico
The chunks were reviewed everywhere. Photo: Courtesy Riteve
MOPT seeks that June vehicles without RITEVE not be fined before service closure this week

Dollar Exchange

¢681.07 Buy

¢687.28 Sell

14 July 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

QCOSTARICA – The Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes (MOPT) is moving hurriedly to ensure that the vehicles pending the vehicle inspection for the month of June are not fined by the Traffic Police.

Today, Thursday, July 14, is the last day of appointments for vehicle inspections until the government contracts a new operator

MOPT Minister, Luis Amador, explained on Wednesday that the his working on a transitional plan to include the month of June (vehicles ending in plate number 6) to the amnesty that covers July, August and September.

Erick Ulate, president of Consumers of Costa Rica, said that this issue needs to be resolved asap and that the drivers and owners of vehicles are not affected.

The 20-year contract between Riteve SyC and the government ends at 4:00 pm Friday, July 15. Today, Thursday, July 14, is the last day of vehicle inspections, after which vehicle owners will have to await until the government contracts a new operator.

 

