Tuesday 23 January 2024
type here...
Search

Saving and planning a year in advance to pay the Marchamo is ideal

ConsumptionThe Second Column
Rico
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Chaves Government loses 181 jobs per day and accumulates greater labor deterioration in the last four administrations

QCOSTARICA -- Costa Rica reports a loss of 181...
Read more

Step-by-Step Guide for Newcomers to Live Casino Gaming

Welcome to the electrifying world of live casino gaming,...
Read more

Saving and planning a year in advance to pay the Marchamo is ideal

QCOSTARICA -- While December seems far off, starting saving...
Read more

More scholarships, attract companies and tourists

QCOSTARICA -- The new ambassador of India to Costa...
Read more

What’s the use of having almost US$14 billion in reserves?

QCOSTARICA -- A low dollar exchange with respect to...
Read more

Legislators cautious of pro-Ortega groups in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - The attack in Costa Rica against Nicaraguan...
Read more

Never-before-seen octopuses discovered in deep sea off Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA (ScientificAmerican) Last month a team of scientists visited...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢511.81 BUY

¢518.32 SELL

23 January 2024 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA — While December seems far off, starting saving and planning now for the annual vehicular circulation permit, the Marchamo, is ideal according to experts.

Diana León, investment fund advisor at Vista SFI

Paying the Marchamo always represents an expense for families and in order not to fall into unnecessary debt or penalties and traffic fines for late or non-payment, the ideal is to prepare in advance.

This can be achieved by putting money away regularly, through safe investments which will allow the possibility of generating returns over time, or in a regular savings account, is one of the best pieces of advice.

- Advertisement -

Today, it is particularly crucial to note that the country’s vehicle fleet has become newer, consisting of vehicles with higher fiscal values. As a consequence, the property tax payment component of the Marchamo has increased, accounting for nearly 70% of the total expense.

Savings should always have two main goals: firstly, to establish a safety net for unforeseen events or expected expenses such as the Marchamo, and secondly, to generate investments aligned with short, medium, or long-term objectives.

“Paying the Marchamo in one year is synonymous with having clear goals. This way the person will have a reason to save and invest. Having a goal in mind motivates you to save consistently. A key change is turning savings into a fixed monthly expense. It is seeing that savings as if it were a bill that you must pay monthly,” explained Diana León, investment fund advisor at Vista SFI, which is part of the Acobo Financial Group.

In addition to being very functional for paying the Marchamo, the investment fund can also be used as savings for school, or to enjoy the next vacation, among others.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous article
More scholarships, attract companies and tourists
Next article
Step-by-Step Guide for Newcomers to Live Casino Gaming
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Four out of ten vehicle owners have Marchamo payment pending

QCOSTARICA -- Almost four out of ten vehicle owners have yet...
Read more

SOA coverage for accidents should exceed ¢6 million

QCOSTARICA -- As you pay (or paid) your 2024 Marchamo, you...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Economy

Costa Rica has the highest minimum wage in Latin America in 2024

QCOSTARICA -- Costa Rica has the highest minimum wage...
Culture

PICADILLO WITH CHICASQUIL

Picadillo is a common Costa Rican boca or snack....
Paying the bills

Discover more from Q COSTA RICA

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading