Saving and planning a year in advance to pay the Marchamo is ideal

QCOSTARICA — While December seems far off, starting saving and planning now for the annual vehicular circulation permit, the Marchamo, is ideal according to experts.

Paying the Marchamo always represents an expense for families and in order not to fall into unnecessary debt or penalties and traffic fines for late or non-payment, the ideal is to prepare in advance.

This can be achieved by putting money away regularly, through safe investments which will allow the possibility of generating returns over time, or in a regular savings account, is one of the best pieces of advice.

Today, it is particularly crucial to note that the country’s vehicle fleet has become newer, consisting of vehicles with higher fiscal values. As a consequence, the property tax payment component of the Marchamo has increased, accounting for nearly 70% of the total expense.

Savings should always have two main goals: firstly, to establish a safety net for unforeseen events or expected expenses such as the Marchamo, and secondly, to generate investments aligned with short, medium, or long-term objectives.

“Paying the Marchamo in one year is synonymous with having clear goals. This way the person will have a reason to save and invest. Having a goal in mind motivates you to save consistently. A key change is turning savings into a fixed monthly expense. It is seeing that savings as if it were a bill that you must pay monthly,” explained Diana León, investment fund advisor at Vista SFI, which is part of the Acobo Financial Group.

In addition to being very functional for paying the Marchamo, the investment fund can also be used as savings for school, or to enjoy the next vacation, among others.

