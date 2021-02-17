Wednesday 17 February 2021
type here...
HealthNews

French Tourists with Covid-19 stranded in Costa Rica call for help

Sixteen French pensioners were still stranded Friday in Costa Rica because of Covid-19, six of them hospitalized and two in serious condition. The president of the association who organized the trip has called on the French authorities to help with emergency repatriation.

by Rico
112

“We’re guilty, we’re at fault for leaving. That’s it, I’m saying it clearly,”  Antoine Stefanelli, one of the French tourists stranded in Costa Rica since January 25, after having tested positive for Covid-19, reports Rfi.fr.

The group, made up of 22 retirees from La Poste and the Orange group aged “between 60 and 77”, had left the Lorraine region (eastern France) on January 16 for a ten-day trip to Costa Rica.

- Advertisement -

In an interview with BFM TV on Friday, Antoine Stefanelli says he is “at the end of his rope”, having “sent a distress message to the (French) embassy” to obtain medicines for his wife and having received a simple “e-mail address” in return.

“We are pensioners,” he added. “We saved up for a year to pay for a nice trip. It was clear that the agency would maintain the trip. The trip was maintained. If you don’t want to lose everything, you have to come”.

Replying to the Tweet, Melanie Alexandre said, “I live in Costa Rica and I can tell you that this retreat group has been taken care of very well! the hospital conditions are excellent! they arrived with the covid is although they assume and they have patience, they will leave when they are negative!”

- Advertisement -

Tristian 6K said: “I refuse that my taxes be used to repatriate French people who went on vacation to Costa Rica in the midst of the pandemic. During this time, we work like morons and we are confined from 6 p.m. …”

Six people of the group of French tourists are hospitalized, of which three are in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), two of them in serious condition, according to Guy Poirot, one of the group members and who is now calling for help from the French authorities.

The other three, including Guy Poirot, have seen their state of health improve and have been admitted to a facility for patients with milder symptoms.

“I have been told that I will need another 7 to 8 days to be tested negative,” a condition for returning to France, Poirot commented.

Initially, six travelers, then a total of twenty tested positive after their scheduled departure on January 27 was postponed due to stricter health standards for entry into the Netherlands, through which they had to transit.

Only two members of the group were able to leave. Four others followed via Madrid, Spain.

- Advertisement -

For the ten remaining travelers who tested positive but who did not suffer severe symptoms, they are quarantined in hotels at their own cost: the $2,000 for accommodation, covered by the insurance required by Costa Rica to enter the country, has now been exceeded.

“The trip had been planned for more than a year” and the pensioners would have lost “between 60 and 70%” of the price of the stay paid to the travel agency Couleurs du Monde if they had given up going, Poirot explained.

“The Moselle (where the travelers come from) is one of the regions most affected (by Covid-19): there is no need to travel to find oneself in this situation,” justified Poirot.

On social networks, many Internet users questioned the “irresponsibility” of tourists, who have left in the midst of the pandemic. It has not been possible to determine whether they were infected in the country or whether any of them were already carrying the virus before their trip.

Costa Rica only requires covid insurance for entry

To encourage the resumption of tourist activity, Costa Rica has not required visitors to take a negative PCR test since October, although they must take out insurance to cover medical and accommodation expenses in the event of contagion.

After registering just over 1,000 daily cases of Covid-19 in early January, the number is now less than half, hospitalizations are down and the deaths due to or associated with Covid are now in the single digits.

As of Tuesday, Costa Rica, with a population of 5.1 million, has accumulated 200,454 confirmed infections, of which 165,439 have recovered and 2,737 deaths.

Meanwhile, France, with a population of 65.3 million has recorded 3,489,129 infections, of which 244,238 have recovered and 82,812 deaths, according to Worldometer.

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleMore than 40 tremors near Golfito could generate more moderate earthquakes
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

79,560 doses of the vaccine against covid-19 arrived!

QCOSTARICA - Tuesday night Costa Rica received a shipment of 79,560...
Read more

Disinfecting tables, doors or supermarket purchases is of little use against covid-19

QCOSTARICA - Cleaning and disinfecting with alcohol, several times a day,...
Read more

MOST READ

Disinfecting tables, doors or supermarket purchases is of little use against covid-19

Redaqted

Volaris looking to fly between Costa Rica and Colombia cities

Rico -
Q TRAVEL - The low-cost airline, Volaris Costa Rica, a subsidiary of the Mexican Volaris, requested authorization from the Civil Aviation (Dirección Nacional de Aviación...
National

FAA Upgrades Costa Rica’s Safety Assessment Rating  

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The United States once again awarded Costa Rica the highest category in aviation, just under two years after losing it. The Ministerio de...
Infrastructure

General Cañas will go from 6 to 3 lanes at the Firestone

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Travel on the Autopista General Cañas or Ruta 1, in the area of the Firestone plant, will be a nightmare starting next...
National

Buses can carry ten passengers standing on short routes

Q Costa Rica -
HQ - Public transport buses, with routes of 20 kilometers or less in each direction, can now carry up to ten standing passengers. The change...
Nicaragua

The train that does not disappear

Q24N -
The “PERMANENT LOOTING OF NICARAGUA” Caption: There is no one to get us off this train! From La Prensa Nicaragua
Education

First week of school closed with suspected and positive cases of covid-19 in 13 schools

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - During the first week of face-to-face classes, 13 schools and colleges detected students or officials suspected of having covid-19 or who tested...
Health

“The restriction on weekends must be urgently eliminated”: Business

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The sanitary vehicle restriction on weekends must be eliminated, as a matter of urgency, according to the Federation of Chambers of Commerce...
Health

Covid-19 in Costa Rica: New coronavirus: Country registers steep drop in deaths; Health reports 16 in the last three days

Rico -
RICO's COVID DIGEST - It's almost as if covid-19 took a break, resulting in the drop in the daily number of new cases and...
Redaqted

Muggy weather will prevail at the start of this week

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Unless you are stuck in an air-conditioned space and haven't set foot outside, you hadn't noticed the sweltering heat the rest of...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.