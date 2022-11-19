More than half of Costa Ricans consider it ‘necessary’ to pay bribes

QCOSTARICA – More than half of Costa Ricans consider that it is “necessary” to pay bribes (sobornos in Spanish) to speed up government procedures.

According to a CID Gallup survey, 52% of respondents in Costa Rica say it is so, while in countries like Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, that percentage exceeds 60%

In El Salvador, 34% consider it necessary to pay bribes to speed up procedures. The poll also reveals that only 52% of Salvadorans believe in democracy over other forms of government.

On Twitter, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele tweeted “Are we the least corrupt country in Latin America?”.

¿Ya somos el país menos corrupto de América Latina? De todas maneras, ese porcentaje de personas que opinan que los sobornos son necesarios, es alto. Tocará tomar más medidas… El dinero alcanza, cuando nadie roba. https://t.co/oDUxFbm0mu — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) November 16, 2022

The survey was conducted by telephone to 1,200 people in each country between September and October 2022 and has a margin of error of 2.8 and a confidence level of 95%.

