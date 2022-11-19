VP will represent Costa Rica in the World Cup 2022

QCOSTARICA – Mary Munive, the second vice president of Costa Rica will represent the county at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

President Rodrigo Chaves, who was invited by Qatari authorities to the sporting event, appointed Munive to take his place.

Munive, who also holds the portfolio of Minister of Sports, intends to hold meetings with local sports authorities and those of the participating nations, where they will mainly address issues of international cooperation and support for Costa Rican athletes.

“I feel very honored to accompany La Sele (Costa Rica’s men’s national soccer team) as a representative of the Government of Costa Rica,” said the Munive, who will be in Qatar between November 20 and December 3, 2022.

The appointment of Munive to represent the country in Qatar was published in the official government newsletter, La Gaceta, on Friday, noting that the expenses of the vice president will be assumed by the State of Qatar.

According to Casa Presidencial, Munive will travel in the company of her husband, Manuel Emilio Martínez, who will cover is own expenses.

La Sele is already in Qatar

With the arrival of Keylor Navas, who did not travel with the rest of the team, the Selección Nacional de Costa Rica – Costa Rica’s national men’s soccer team – commoly referred to as “La Sele” is in Qatar, ready to seek the 2022 World Cup.

The team arrived in Doha with the mentality of overcoming the first phase of the tournament and, as they have said on previous occasions, seeking the championship. Although it seems difficult to impossible, the team, the federation and the fans are dreaming of it.

“The objective of the national team is to go to the next round, we are going step by step with great respect for Spain, for Germany, for Japan, but dreaming is ours, it is free and we dream to go to the next round,” assured Rodolfo Villalobos, president of the Costa Rican Soccer Federation (Fedefutbol).

Speaking exclusively with EL MUNDO, President Chaves said he is confident that La Sele will advance to the round of 16, with 7 point,s and predicts a tie with Spain (1-1) on Wednesday, followed by defeating Germany (1-0) and Japan (2-1).

“With that we move on to the next round and from there, things become more complex,” confessed the President.

Read more: Government gives permission to watch La Sele games

Talking to A Diario de Radio Marca, Keylor Navas, in his third consecutive outing in World Cup play (Brazil 2014, Russia 2018 and now he will be in Qatar 2022), told the world “Costa Rica is coming strong”.

Keylor made it clear that the Costa Rican team arrives strong at the world tournament, especially after a tough tie in pre-World Cup play.

Costa Rica will face Spain on November 23, Japan on November 27, and Germany on December 1.

