Friday, 4 December 2020
NewsSecurity

Most Costa Ricans feel insecure, yet very few invest to protect themselves

83% of those surveyed said they did not pay for any private service to take care of their homes

by Rico
32

QCOSTARICA – A study carried out by the National University (UNA) showed that the majority in Costa Rica believe that they live in a very unsafe environment, but very few of invest in their protection.

This conclusion stems from the results obtained in the survey on the perception of security in Costa Rica 2019, carried out by the Migrations, Social Change and Identities Program (PMCSI) of the Institute of Social Studies in Population (IDESPO) of the UNA.

- Advertisement -

The survey, conducted over the telephone taking in the response of a thousand people in October 2019, revealed that 69% of the surveyed considered that they did not live safely in the country, despite the fact that only 1.7% of had a direct experience of violence or insecurity.

Regarding the protection measures they have taken, 69.4% of those interviewed said that they have installed bars, gates and alarms, while 60.3% explained that they only have one dog who looks after their house, and 44.6% of the participants said they had a WhatsApp group with neighbors.

The study revealed that Ticos do not invest as much in their security as they really would like, as 83% of those surveyed said they did not pay for any private security services, either from a formal company or from the so-called “guachimanes” (informal security guards).

“This suggests that the population prefers to invest in decisions about the type of equipment or to improve infrastructure and then occasionally some type of maintenance, rather than with an option that accrues a permanent, fixed, stable and sustained expense.

- Advertisement -

“Those who did say they pay a person to take care of their homes (17%), do not get much out of their pocket either, since 31.6% pay between ¢5000 to ¢20,000 colones per month for this service. In addition, the fact highlighted that they would rather pay a guachiman than hire a professional officer.

“It could be speculated that it may also be due to the fact that they have other spending priorities at home, lack of resources to pay for this type of service, or they attribute this responsibility to the State,” the report says.

- Advertisement -
Previous article“Wonder Woman” is ready to wreak havoc in Costa Rican cinemas
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Alvarado Administration Falls to Lowest Levels of Popularity

Lighter Side Q Costa Rica -
The administration of Carlos Alvarado fell to the lowest level of...
Read more

President Alvarado hits rock bottom in popular opinion

News Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Dissatisfaction with President Carlos Alvarado reached 66%, the highest...
Read more

MOST READ

Politics

Bill would allow invasive tracking with facial recognition

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Advancing in the Legislative Assembly, a bill that proposes an invasive tracking of inhabitants of Costa Rica through facial recognition and other...
Read more
Business

Costa Rica-Mexico Chamber of Entrepreneurs attributes Lala’s departure to ‘government protectionism’

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Costa Rica-Mexico Chamber of Industry and Commerce (Cicomex) blamed the “clear desire for protectionism that has characterized this Government” for the...
Front Page

We understand why older people like them more now

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's new twenty rojos* bill was rolled out, circulating in the country on Thursday. And though they may be flashier, made...
Health

Saturated with covid-19 patients, Perez Zeledon hospital makes forced “megatransfer”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - About 60 officials from the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), worked in coordination with the Fuerza Publica (National Police) and Policia...
Business

Grupo Lala to close operations in Costa Rica to focus on markets in Nicaragua and Guatemala

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Mexican company, Grupo Lala, announced this Tuesday, December 1, the definitive closure of its operations in Costa Rica as of next...
Redaqted

The global airline with no passengers, no cargo and flies just one way

Q Costa Rica -
(CNN) — The team at Jet Test and Transport runs a global airline -- but the planes fly on a one-way trip without passengers...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.