Saturday, 5 December 2020
HealthRedaqted

Canadian premier gives emotional virus message

"If you don’t think that Covid is real right now, you’re an idiot,” Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said

by Rico
60

QCOSTARICA “If you don’t think that COVID’s real right now, you’re an idiot. You need to understand that we’re all in this together. You cannot fail to understand this. I will do what I believe is right, and right now we need to save lives,” Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister issued an impassioned plea to his constituents, urging them to refrain from gathering over the upcoming Christmas holiday.

The newfound attention for Pallister stems from his media briefing on Thursday. In a clip which later circulated online, the premier acknowledged the near-lockdown he’s imposed to get COVID-19 numbers under control.

- Advertisement -

He said he recognizes the decisions he makes are preventing Manitobans from enjoying the holidays.

During a Thursday news conference, Pallister ridiculed virus deniers and spoke emotionally to Manitobans about the need to celebrate this holiday season apart.

Then he got choked up and said, “I’m the guy who’s stealing Christmas to keep you safe. Because you need to do this now.”

- Advertisement -

Pallister’s message has now been watched millions of times.

Pallister criticized the federal government’s national vaccine rollout strategy during a news conference Thursday.

More: Pallister’s connection to Costa Rica

Pallister is a well known visitor of Tamarindo (Guanacaste) and has come under fire in the past vor his frequent working vacations in his verdant retreat in Costa Rica, a 715 square meter (7.700 square feet) hacienda on 2.2 hectares (5.6 acres) in 2007 and 2010 buying two other properties totalling 3 hectares (7.65 acres)

Pallister’s Tamarindo residence. The premier argues his trips aren’t purely pleasure, that he works, too. But he doesn’t use e-mail. From TheGlobeandMail.com

The Costa Rican holidays first surfaced as an issue during the April 2016 provincial election which Pallister won. The issue seemed to disappear only to resurface in December’s year-end interviews, when he said he planned to spend six to eight weeks at his foreign property, igniting another round of criticism.

- Advertisement -

More: Manitoba (Canada) premier penalized for unpaid back taxes on Costa Rica vacation home

Pallister, who spent 36 days in Costa Rica from the time just before the election to the end of 2016, according to his office, defended himself by saying he works long hours and rarely has time with family.

 

 

With files from Cbc.ca, CNN.com, Rollingstone.com and TheGlobeandMail.com

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMost Costa Ricans feel insecure, yet very few invest to protect themselves
Next articleBank of America Securities: Costa Rica seems to need a deep crisis for politicians to act
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Rica formalizes contract with Pfizer and BioNTech for covid-19 vaccine

Health Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica has signed the legal manufacturing and supply...
Read more

Saturated with covid-19 patients, Perez Zeledon hospital makes forced “megatransfer”

Health Rico -
QCOSTARICA - About 60 officials from the Costa Rican Social Security...
Read more

MOST READ

Lighter Side

Why is the president not paying attention to the AyA crisis?

Rico -
The president of the AyA (water and sewer utility) has come under fire the last few weeks for problems with billing, poor service and...
Read more
Apps

Inamu asks intervention of Telegram group sharing intimate photos of women in Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Instituto Nacional de las Mujeres (Inamu) - National Institute of Women - called on the judicial authorities to investigate and intervene...
Diplomacy

Costa Rica and Canada celebrate 100 years of official relations

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - To celebrate 100 years of official relations between Costa Rica and Canada, a commemorative medal was coined which highlights, among other things,...
Health

Canadian premier gives emotional virus message

Rico -
QCOSTARICA "If you don't think that COVID's real right now, you're an idiot. You need to understand that we're all in this together. You...
Health

Covid-19 in Costa Rica: new daily dases drop dramatically; hospitalizations way up

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - For three consecutive days, the numbers of new cases has been below 1,000 daily, on Tuesday, December 1, the Ministry of Health...
Scams

Ghost lodging: the new way to scam families on vacation

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - If it seems better than expected, the ads for beach houses, with private pools, perfect for families who want to take a...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.