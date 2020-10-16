Friday, 16 October 2020
NationalNews

Murders on the rise in Costa Rica: 60 homicides in the last 28 days

Unemployment and rising poverty have an impact on crime in the country. The trend is increasing, based on statistics and the lack of a clear criminal policy.

Rico
By Rico
58
Modified date:

QCOSTARICA – In the last 28 days, there have been 60 homicides, pushing the number of murders for the year to 438, according to the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ).

Police statistics show how there is an increasing trend compared to the number of homicides reported in 2019.

For example, as of September 17, the numbers indicated that there 18 fewer homicides this year over the same period last year: 378 in 2020 against 396 last year.

- paying the bills -

But that decrease was temporary. As of October 15, 28 days later, the number shot up 438, 10 more than the 428 for the same period last year.

Worldwide, the level of violence is compared to a homicide rate per 100,000 inhabitants. The challenge for 2020, according to the Minister of Security, Michael Soto, is for the country to have a lower figure than the 560 cases for 2019.

If it is achieved, the country would have the third consecutive year with homicides down.

However, that may be difficult given that the last months of the year are usually quite violent and impossible if the trend of the last 28 days continues unabated.

Economic crisis and COVID

In the first months of the year, with the health measures for the COVI-19 pandemic, authorities estimated a reduction in the number of homicides. However, the number of deaths has followed a trend similar to that of 2019.

- paying the bills -

Now, with high percentages of unemployment and poverty on the rise throughout the country, experts say we can expect crime to increase.

Álvaro Gónzalez, head of the OIJ in Limón, explained that there are a series of elements that -together- would cause a negative repercussion.

“It seems that the country is going on that route in the face of the unemployment rate, an increasingly wide social gap, an unstable educational system, as well as the lack of values ​​and principles.

“Obviously they have an impact on crime in this country. The trend is increasing, based on statistics and the lack of a clear criminal policy, lack of political will to eradicate crime … this would generate a regrettable increase in crime in our country,” said Gonzalez.

Similarly, weeks ago, analyst Gerardo Castaing explained that although property crimes such as assaults and robberies have dropped – because many people are staying at home – the situation is very different with drug trafficking, which circumvents the measures and continues to kill.

“It would be serious if the drug traffickers could enter a stage of domination… and due to the economic problems, the country could be greatly affected… there will be a lack of income, frustration, unemployment and it will make people feel obliged to obtain money, even illegal means, so I think crime will increase in terms of property crimes and drug trafficking,” the analyst commented.

- paying the bills --

Previous articleGovernment relaxes vehicle restriction for weekends
Next articlePoverty in Costa Rica soared to 26%, the highest figure in the last decade
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Leader for protest movement asks for forgiveness and calls to put down protests in the streets

#Protests2020 Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Former legislators and former presidential candidate José Miguel Corrales,...
Read more

Police identify infiltrated drug traffickers using blockades to “divert police”

#Protests2020 Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The Minister of Public Security, Michael Soto, confirmed that...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

PAHO considers it unnecessary covid-19 tests or quarantines for international travel

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Swabs and compliance with quarantine for tourists entering a country are considered unnecessary by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). The PAHO warned...
Read more
Health

Drive-thru PCR Testing at Clinica Biblica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Those who need a COVID-19 PCR test can now do without having to get out of their vehicle at the Hospital Clínica...
Lighter Side

Dialogue

Rico -
The government continue moving at a sloth pace with the dialogue
Economy

Treasury would accept lowering Marchamo on vehicles of less than ¢4.2 million

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - As we approach November 1, the day when owners of vehicles can start paying the following year's Marchamo, there is still no...
Trends

Stuck in your ‘smart’ chastity device? Use a screwdriver, manufacturer says

Q Costa Rica -
QTRENDS - The maker of a 'smart' male chastity device has recommended using a screwdriver to break them open after warnings they can be...
#Protests2020

Protesters shoot police officers who tried to remove the blockade in Upala

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A group of officers of the Fuerza Publica (National Police) was shot at by protesters, this morning in Santa Lucía de Upala,...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.