Friday, 16 October 2020
BusinessEconomyNews

Poverty in Costa Rica soared to 26%, the highest figure in the last decade

There are 83,000 more poor households than last year: 1,529,255 people in total

Rico
By Rico
20
Modified date:

QCOSTARICA – While last year poverty affected around 20% of the population, this year, unemployment problems, lower income, and the general situation of the economic crisis that the country is going through, raised poverty levels to 26%.

The data released this Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INEC) indicate that with that increase of five percentage points there are now a total of 419,783 poor households in the country, a total of 83,888 more than last year.

The figure is one of the highest ever.

- paying the bills -

In the last decade, the highest, exceeding 22.4%, was in 2014.

According to the report, extreme poverty is 7.0%, an increase of 1.2 percentage points.

This represents 19,445 more households in extreme poverty, for a total of 112,987.

In terms of people, the incidence of poverty is 30%, which means the number of poor in 2020 is 1,529,255 people, this is equivalent to an increase of 6.1 percentage points compared to 2019; that is, there are 321,874 more people living in poverty this year over last.

This significant increase in the poverty line was accompanied by a sharp contraction in people’s income levels.

- paying the bills -

According to Statistics and Census, the average income of people fell by at least 12.2% in the last year.

The average income per household is ¢891,934 per month, which represents a variation of -12.2% compared to the previous year when it stood at ¢1,016,358.

In per capita terms, average income is estimated at ¢326,483 per month, which represents a decrease of 13.2% compared to the 2019 estimate.

To a large extent, this worsening in people’s conditions is due to the increase in unemployment, which for August was estimated at almost 24%, as well as underemployment, which affects at least two out of every ten people.

Previous articleMurders on the rise in Costa Rica: 60 homicides in the last 28 days
Next articleFirst two minors die with COVID-19 in Costa Rica
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Poor households will receive about ¢15,000 a year in 2022 for the refund of VAT to the basic food basket

HQ Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Families in the 20% of poor households (those whose...
Read more

Paraguay’s population is booming, but where are all the jobs?

Paraguay Q24N -
(Q24N) In recent weeks, Paraguay has been shaken by a fierce...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

First two minors die with COVID-19 in Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Seven months after the first case of COVID-19 in Costa Rica, we have the death of the first two minors. In the epidemiological...
Read more
Redaqted

Costa Rica extens hours on beaches

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - "Sun and beach tourism is the cornerstone of our industry, expanding visiting hours allows the country to continue reactivating employment," Tourism Minister...
#Protests2020

Anti-riot police and protesters clash in Cañas for control of Ruta 1

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - From noon and late in the afternoon Thursday, anti-riot officers maintained a confrontation in the center of Cañas (Guanacaste) with protesters who...
HQ

Protesters maintain blockade in Perez

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA  - Despite the announcement last night by the Ministerio de Seguridad Publica (MSP) that all the blockades in the country were lifted, a...
News

Open letter to the Minister of Tourism: Time to get serious

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - OPINION - Dear Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Segura Sancho, as you have mentioned on various occasions, tourism is the engine that drives...
Dollar Exchange

BCCR injected almost US$54 million in two weeks to avoid a further escalation of the dollar price

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The Central Bank of Costa Rica (BCCR) sold US$53.6 million in the wholesale market, in the last 14 days, to avoid a...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.